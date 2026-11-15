MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF), presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI), is expanding the magical power of movies with a specially curated programme designed to celebrate film heritage and make the cinema experience more accessible for audiences of all ages and abilities.

A major highlight this year is the launch of DFF Classics, a new programme celebrating the enduring artistic and culturally significant cinema with landmark films restored in partnership with the World Cinema Foundation and Doha Film Institute. The initiative brings restored historically important films back to the big screen to share with contemporary audiences cinematic treasures that have shaped world cinema.

The first edition of the programme features the acclaimed The Battle of Algiers (1966) by Gillo Pontecorvo, which won Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and Shadi Abdel Salam's The Night of Counting the Years (1969), widely regarded as a defining work of Egyptian and Arab cinema.

Screening with audio description, sign-language interpretation and enhanced subtitles, DFF's Inclusive Screening, presented in partnership with the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and with support of Katara Studios features Hassan Hadi's acclaimed film The President's Cake, as part of the Institute's commitment to making cinema accessible to audiences of all abilities.

The Battle of Algiers (Italy/Algeria) by Gillo Pontecorvo- Gillo Pontecorvo's landmark, Golden Lion-winner chronicles the Algerian struggle for independence from French colonial rule through the experiences of revolutionaries and the forces sent to suppress them.

The Night of Counting the Years (Egypt) by Shadi Abdel Salam-when a young man discovers that his community has been secretly trading ancient Egyptian treasures for generations, he faces a profound dilemma between family loyalty and protecting his country's cultural heritage.

The President's Cake (Iraq) by Hassan Hadi- In 1990s Iraq, nine-year-old Lamia embarks on a challenging journey across her city to gather ingredients for a cake she has been assigned to make for the president's birthday.

Key Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. Taking place from November 19–27, Doha Film Festival brings together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.

Doha Film Festival Doha Film Institute film heritage cinema