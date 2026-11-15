Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Operational Update October 2026 Gold Sales
Operational Update October 2026 Gold Sales Perth, Nov 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX ) (VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) announced an operational update on the Reward Gold Mine at Hill End, NSW.
Operational milestones
- Vertex sold 102oz of gold in October 2026, more than double the 44oz sold in September 2026.
- October 2026 development: 115m of advance development vs 68m in September 2026.
- The 677 PX SLN 1454 airleg stope has been extended with good grades.
- First night shift commenced on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Vertex is still ramping up to fully staffed 24 hours a day / 7 days a week mining operations.
Gold sales
Vertex sold 102oz of gold in October 2026, up from 44oz in September 2026. Vertex finished the month with 79oz on hand, consisting of a 19oz sent to the refinery early November 2026 and 60oz of low-grade concentrate which will be sold in November 2026.
Gold bars
With the spiral wheel now upgrading concentrate from the Wilfley and Gemini tables, gold is being smelted and poured into bars on site rather than sold as a ~30% concentrate to a third-party refinery. four gold bars were poured in October 2026 (Figure 1*).
677 PX SLN 1454 airleg stope
The 677 PX SLN 1454 airleg stope was extended during October 2026, with good gold grades. Mining of the stope took most of October 2026, and the broken ore is now being bogged and trucked to the processing plant (Figure 2*).
Decline 3 long hole stope
The initial filling of the 620 M1 STP 1695N trial stope was completed and the brows of the next lift to be cable bolted, before development of the next level.
Development
Development continued on the smaller drive profiles on the individual Mica veins using the Muki boom arrangements, reducing dilution and improving grade to the processing plant. October 2026 development totalled 115m advance, with no further rehabilitation required.
Continuous operations
The Reward Gold Mine is operating underground 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, with blasting at any hour within licensed limits. The Company continues to work towards 24/7 mining operations and 12-hour processing. The first night shift commenced Wednesday 11 November 2026, with a reduced team working a dedicated nightshift roster. Recruitment is underway to build up four fully staffed dedicated mining teams, working on a continuous 7/7 Roster.
Planning update
Near-term focus areas include:
- bogging of the 677 PX SLN 1454 airleg stope;
- 683 North Paxtons stoping block;
- 618 Level Mica 1 North and Star of Peace South ore drives; and
- support of the next lift of the Decline 3 long hole stope, ready for the development.
October 2026 production
- Gold produced: 99oz vs forecast production of ~100oz; gold sold: 102oz; gold on hand: 79oz.
- Development: 115m advance development vs forecast of +100m on day shift only.
November 2026 planning
- Development on ore at 618L and 628L, Decline 3 (Figure 5*), with five ore headings
- Development: +120m advance on day and partial night shift
- Arrival and commissioning of the Muki LHBP-2R long hole drill
- Production: ~150oz
December 2026 planning
- Development on ore at 618L and 628L, Decline 3 (Figure 5*), with five ore headings
- Development: +180m advance on day and night shift
- Production: ~500z
Vertex Executive Director Operations, Jim Simpson, commented:
"October gold sales more than doubled on September as we began pouring gold bars on site and moved through the extended 677 airleg stope. The next step is introducing a night shirt to increase development and haulage to surface. With the Muki long hole rig arriving in Sydney on 24 November and our push towards 24/7 mining, Vertex is building the capacity to lift production through the remainder of the year."
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
About Vertex Minerals Limited
Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.
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