Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Maiden Drilling Delivers Exceptional High-Grade Intersections At Armidale Project
Maiden Drilling Delivers Exceptional High-Grade Intersections at Armidale Project Sydney, Nov 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX ) (RMXFF:OTCMKTS ), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce strong analytical results from the Company's successful maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Oaky Creek antimony prospect, at the Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Maiden drilling delivers high-grade Antimony discovery at Oaky Creek, with multiple significant intersections demonstrating the potential of previously undrilled targets and provides a strong foundation for follow-up exploration. Some of the best intersections include:
OC26RC003: 86m to 91m: 5m @ 5.20% Sb
-- including 86 to 89m: 3m @ 8.40% Sb
-- and highest result of: 1m @ 18.98% Sb
OC26RC005: 77m to 78m: 1m @ 7.22% Sb
OC26RC004: 93m to 95m: 2m @ 2.36% Sb
-- including 93m to 94m: 1m @ 4.43% Sb
- Assays represent an exceptional outcome for Red Mountain's maiden drilling program at Armidale, confirming high-grade antimony mineralisation at Oaky Creek, with a peak assay of 18.98% Sb and intersections of up to 5m @ 5.20% Sb. High-grade mineralisation extends to approximately 75m vertical depth and remains open at depth, highlighting the potential for further discoveries through deeper drilling.
- Red Mountain's high-grade antimony intersections at Oaky Creek show strong geological similarities to Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV ); Market Cap ~$400m) nearby Hillgrove Project, where at Hillgrove structurally controlled antimony-rich veins range from millimetres to several metres in width and within a larger antimony mineralised system.
- Red Mountain interprets that drill intersection OC26RC003 assaying up to 18.98% Sb may be located within or close to a principal mineralising feeder structure. The interpreted northwest-striking fault or shear zone is supported by an offset in surface mineralisation, a planned drone magnetic survey is designed to better define this structure and guide follow-up drilling.
- The strong antimony grades and limited gold encountered in RMX's shallow maiden drilling are consistent with a potential upper-level antimony-rich zone, highlighting the opportunity to test for extensions of mineralisation at depth.
- Drone magnetics survey expected to be completed by late November, will take place at the Oaky Creek prospect, to further define potential new drill targets and for planning deeper holes.
Successful Maiden Drill-Program Delivers High-Grade Antimony discovery at Oaky Creek
Red Mountain's maiden drilling program at Oaky Creek has delivered exceptional high-grade antimony results, confirming significant mineralisation within a previously undrilled target. Multiple high-grade intersections, including 5m @ 5.20% Sb and a peak assay of 18.98% Sb, demonstrate the prospect's potential, with mineralisation remaining open at depth and providing a strong foundation for follow-up exploration.
Drilling at the coherent 300m x 30m Oaky Creek South Main Grid antimony-arsenic auger soil anomaly returned multiple high-grade antimony intersections, confirming significant mineralisation within the central portion of the target (Table 1*, Figure 1*). Significant intersections include:
OC26RC003: 86m to 91m: 5m @ 5.20% Sb, including 86 to 89m: 3m @ 8.40% Sb, with a peak 1m result of 18.98% Sb;
OC26RC005: 77m to 78m: 1m @ 7.22% Sb;
OC26RC004: 93m to 95m: 2m @ 2.36% Sb, including 93m to 94m: 1m @ 4.43% Sb; and
OC26RC002: 43m to 45m: 2m @ 1.06% Sb, including 43m to 44m: 1m @ 1.97% Sb.
Note: Reported intersections are downhole lengths only with true widths not yet known.
The successful maiden RC drilling program was completed over priority orogenic antimony-gold targets defined from Red Mountain's comprehensive surface rock chip, conventional soil and auger soil sampling program (Figure 5*).
High-grade antimony intersections at Oaky Creek demonstrate geological similarities to Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV ); market capitalisation ~$400m) nearby Hillgrove Project, where structurally controlled antimony-rich veins form part of a larger mineralised system. Strong antimony grades and limited gold encountered in RMX's maiden drilling are consistent with a potential upper-level antimony-rich zone. Mineralisation extends to approximately 75m vertical depth and remains open at depth, highlighting the potential for further discoveries through deeper drilling.
A remaining undrilled target at Oaky Creek represents a high-priority exploration opportunity, as access restrictions prevented drilling at the time, leaving further potential for follow-up.
Sample splits were geologically logged and screened on site using a portable XRF (pXRF) to prioritise samples for laboratory analysis. Based on the pXRF geochemistry (particularly Sb results), logging of carbonate and/or chlorite alteration and identification of quartz veining and samples were submitted to Intertek for four-acid digest multielement analysis and gold analysis by fire assay. Assayed intervals and antimony, gold, silver and arsenic results for all assay samples are listed in Appendix 1*.
The mineralised intersections correlate well with the antimony auger soil anomaly and mapped subcropping surface quartz-carbonate-stibnite vein traces and are concentrated either side of an interpreted northwest-striking fault (Figure 1*), which was not directly mapped, but is expressed at surface by a 30m to 40m apparent dextral offset of subcropping veins and the auger soil anomaly.
The strongest mineralised intersection of 5m @ 5.20% Sb in OC26RC003 lies almost directly on the interpreted location of the fault at surface, suggesting that this structure may be an important local feeder structure for the antimony mineralizing fluids at Oaky Creek South Main Grid. The antimony auger soil anomaly and subcropping veins trend at ~90deg to the fault in a northeastern orientation, indicating that cross-structures may control the distribution of antimony mineralisation.
Substantial depth extent demonstrated and further potential exists
All the assayed drillholes other than hole OC26RC012 were completed with an inclination of -55 DEG, so the downhole depths of the intersections at >90m downhole in holes OC26RC003 and OC26RC004 correspond to vertical depths of ~75m below surface and remain open at depth.
Although further drilling and better structural control are needed to confirm the relationship between mineralisation at surface and these intersections, it appears likely that the mineralisation at Oaky Creek Main Grid persists over a significant depth extent. This is typical of orogenic antimony-gold systems in the New England Orogen, with Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV ); Market Cap ~$400 million) analogous Hillgrove deposit known to extend over vertical depths of more than 1km. Further drilling is warranted at Oaky Creek South Main Grid to test for further depth extensions of mineralisation beyond the current ~75m vertical depth extent tested.
Results for the remaining ten holes, which targeted the Oaky Creek South Workings and IP anomaly, the Oaky Creek North Workings and an Antimony-bearing creek exposure reported assay results 1,000ppm Sb) samples. A similar relationship is also seen between antimony and arsenic for the mineralised samples (Figure 2*), with As values for individual samples typically approximately one order of magnitude lower, or ~10% of the Sb grade. In both cases, the relationship is less apparent for samples containing 2ppm Sb in soil anomaly extending both north and south of the historical workings at Oaky Creek North and a similarly-oriented ~1km long >2ppm Sb in soil anomaly extending north from the Oaky Creek South workings.
Sampling campaigns at Oaky Creek, returned multiple rock chip samples with values of over 25% Sb and 0.1g/t Au for five different areas, with mineralised and anomalous rock samples showing a strong spatial correlation to the antimony soil anomaly (Figure 5*). When considered collectively, the soil and rock chip results indicate a significant orogenic antimony mineral system with a strike extent of 3km, which is analogous to Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV ); Market Cap. ~AU$400 million) Hillgrove Project, which lies east of Red Mountain's project area.
Red Mountain's ~1300 sample infill hand auger soil sampling campaign across the full ~3km strike extent of the Oaky Creek prospect was completed across the late 2025 and early 2026 to tighten the Company's existing 100m x 50m spaced soil grid in order to better constrain individual drill targets. This detailed systematic work allowed the company to define five high priority orogenic antimony targets for drill testing at Oaky Creek (Figure 5*), four of which were initially drilled during the current maiden drilling program.
In July 2026, Red Mountain also reported the results of a trial, four line dipole-dipole induced polarisation (DDIP) survey over Oaky Creek South. Modelling of the data revealed a coherent NNESSW-striking, steeply SE-dipping chargeability anomaly that extends beneath and at least 300m southwest from outcropping quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and shallow historical antimony workings at the Oaky Creek South Workings (Figure 5). The anomaly shows a peak observed chargeability of over 7.2 mV/V, compared to background values that typically range from 2 to 3 mV/V. The anomaly significantly increases the size of the Oaky Creek South Workings target and is modelled to extend from surface to a depth of at least 200m, and over a strike extent of at least 400m, compared to the ~120m strike of surface vein mineralisation. It strengthens to the SSW and remains open in that direction.
Red Mountain Armidale Antimony-Gold Project background
Red Mountain's 100%-owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project lies in the Southern New England Orogen (SNEO) in northeastern New South Wales, approximately west of Australia's largest known antimony deposit, Larvotto's (ASX:LRV ) Hillgrove deposit, which is also the 8th largest antimony deposit globally. The SNEO is recognised as Australia's premier Antimony province (Figure 4*).
Red Mountain's Armidale Antimony-Gold Project has an extensive 85km length along the western side of the Peel Fault. The geology of the project area is dominated by isoclinally folded Carboniferous metasediments of the Tamworth Belt, which is a forearc basinal package related to west-dipping subduction of oceanic crust beneath the Lachlan Orogen. Ultramafic melanges of the Great Serpentinite Belt, which outcrop along the Peel Fault, are considered to be remnants of this oceanic crust. The Peel Fault System has recognised world-class mineral potential, with over 400 known orogenic gold and base metal mineral occurrences along its over 400km strike extent, but is underexplored, with less than 200 mostly shallow drillholes over its length, the majority of which are focused on discrete prospects. Oaky Creek is the company's highest priority and most advanced prospect within the project and is one of several known orogenic gold and antimony mineral occurrences within the tenement (Figure 6*).
*To view tables and figures, please visit:
About Red Mountain Mining Limited
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.
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