MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin welcomes back Scott Lower, President and CEO of Dune Oil Corp. (CNSX:DUNE ) (DUNXF:OTCMKTS ) (Z621:FRA ), for an in-depth discussion about the company's M47 oil exploration project in southeastern Turkiye and the rapidly developing Cudi-Gabar petroleum province.Recent discoveries announced by Turkish Petroleum, including two new discoveries near the M47 block, have brought additional attention to the region. According to Lower, one of these discoveries lies approximately one to two kilometers north of Dune Oil's acreage, potentially opening additional exploration opportunities in the northwestern portion of the block.Lower describes the rapid transformation of southeastern Turkiye into an increasingly active oil-producing region, with substantial government investment, expanding drilling activity, and the presence of major international oilfield service companies.The interview examines Dune Oil Corp's plans to advance its C1 and C2 discovery wells toward potential commercial production. The C1 well requires a sidetrack operation to address cement integrity issues, while the C2 well requires additional drilling and testing to evaluate deeper formations.Lower also discusses the company's proposed brokered financing of up to C$8.3 million, intended to support work on both wells, additional exploration, and potentially further drilling and seismic activities.Another focus of the conversation is Turkiye's 12.5 percent oil royalty structure. Lower explains why this framework could provide favorable project economics compared with jurisdictions where government royalties and other production obligations are substantially higher.As Dune Oil Corp. prepares for its next phase of development, Martin and Lower discuss the operational milestones, financing requirements, and uncertainties associated with bringing an emerging oil project into commercial production.Listen to the complete interview with Scott Lower on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.View the interview at:About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. (CNSX:DUNE) (OTCMKTS:DUNXF) is a Canadian oil exploration and development company focused on advancing petroleum opportunities in Turkiye. The company is earning a 29% working interest in the M47 Block, comprising the C3 and C4 licences in southeastern Turkiye's Cudi-Gabar petroleum province. The project is situated near significant discoveries and producing oil fields operated by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO). Dune Oil is advancing technical evaluation, seismic exploration, and development planning following the discovery of light oil at the Cetinkaya-1 well. The company's strategy is focused on evaluating the commercial potential of its M47 interest and pursuing future petroleum production.



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The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.