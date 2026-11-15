MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin welcomes Dr. Len Brownlie of Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNSX:PRR ) (PRRSF:OTCMKTS ) (OED:FRA ) to The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio for an in-depth conversation about the company's three copper-gold porphyry exploration projects in British Columbia: Excalibur, Camelot, and Castle.Dr. Brownlie brings an unusual combination of expertise to the mineral exploration industry. With a PhD in high-performance sport and more than four decades of research in aerodynamics, his work has contributed to the success of athletes competing in Olympic and world championship events across approximately 20 sports. He has also spent decades involved in junior mineral exploration companies, including ventures that resulted in significant discoveries and acquisitions.In this interview, Brownlie explains how the same rigorous scientific methodology used to improve athletic performance can be applied to identifying large-scale mineral systems. He discusses the importance of combining geological mapping, geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling, and disciplined drilling strategies to identify copper-gold porphyry deposits that could attract the attention of major mining companies.At Prospect Ridge's Excalibur project, the company's initial drilling encountered approximately 515 metres of alteration and sulphide mineralization consistent with a porphyry system. A second drill hole, approximately 948 metres away, also encountered alteration and mineralization, suggesting a potentially extensive geological system. Brownlie explains what these observations mean geologically, why the pending assay results are essential to determining metal concentrations, and how the company intends to use that information to guide its next drilling campaign.The discussion then turns to Camelot, located in British Columbia's Cariboo region and surrounded by Vizsla Copper's Woodjam project. Brownlie describes the geological trends intersecting the property, the significance of nearby copper-gold exploration activity, and the results of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey designed to improve drill targeting. The company has been refining its geological interpretation and identifying locations for follow-up drilling.At Castle, Prospect Ridge is advancing another copper-gold porphyry exploration opportunity in northern British Columbia. Brownlie discusses the project's location within a prospective geological belt, the use of hyperspectral satellite analysis to identify alteration minerals, and the integration of geological mapping, soil sampling, rock sampling, and geophysical data. The company's objective is to develop targets for a potential maiden drilling program in 2027.Brownlie also discusses the technical team assembled around Prospect Ridge, including experienced geoscientists Dave Caulfield and Henry Awmack, along with the company's exploration leadership and advisory group. He explains why the company has concentrated on large copper-gold porphyry systems and how its three-project portfolio provides multiple opportunities for exploration success.Throughout the conversation, Martin and Brownlie examine the challenges of mineral exploration, the importance of capital discipline, and the potential significance of identifying large mineral systems in established and emerging mining districts of British Columbia.Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. continues to advance its exploration strategy at Excalibur, Camelot, and Castle, with future drilling decisions dependent on geological interpretation, exploration results, financing, and other operational considerations.Listen to the complete interview with Dr. Len Brownlie on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.To view the interview, please visit:About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNSX:PRR) (OTCMKTS:PRRSF)is a British Columbia-based exploration and development company focused on critical metals and gold.

The company's management and technical team has more than 100 years of combined mineral-exploration experience. Prospect Ridge is advancing a portfolio of projects in north-central British Columbia, including properties within the Golden Horseshoe and Cariboo regions.

The company is currently evaluating multiple copper-gold targets, including Excalibur, Camelot and Castle, using modern geological, geochemical, geophysical and hyperspectral exploration techniques.



About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.