MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME ) (DMEHF:OTCMKTS ) (QM01:FRA ) outlines Kinder Morgan pipeline connection priorities, potential new revenue opportunities and developments affecting its Arizona helium assets.Ellis Martin welcomes back Robert Rohlfing, Chief Executive Officer of Desert Mountain Energy Corp, for an in-depth discussion of the company's helium and natural gas operations in New Mexico, its efforts to expand commercial sales, and recent legal developments involving its helium interests in Arizona.The interview begins with Desert Mountain Energy's West Pecos Slope Abo Gas Field in New Mexico, encompassing approximately 77,000 acres and more than 50 miles of gas gathering infrastructure. Rohlfing explains that the company is currently operating its wells at reduced levels while awaiting an upgrade to its Kinder Morgan pipeline connection. According to management, completing this work could allow Desert Mountain Energy to sell greater volumes of natural gas at prices closer to prevailing market levels, potentially improving operating revenue.Rohlfing also discusses plans to reconfigure the company's gathering system to direct higher-helium-content gas toward its processing facility. He identifies these infrastructure improvements as important steps toward increasing helium processing and advancing the company's commercial objectives.The conversation examines Desert Mountain Energy Corp's relationship with the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation and the State of New Mexico. Rohlfing describes potential opportunities involving natural gas supply for local electricity generation, the sale of excess power into the electrical grid, and participation in broader economic development initiatives. The final structure and commercial terms of these opportunities remain subject to further development.Another subject is the company's environmental strategy, including DME Carbon Cap's registration filings with Verra. Rohlfing discusses the potential role of carbon credits, solar energy, on-site electricity generation, and emissions management in the company's longer-term operations. He explains how these initiatives may support the company's objective of operating efficiently while pursuing additional revenue opportunities.The interview then turns to Flagstaff, Arizona, where Desert Mountain Energy has been involved in litigation concerning its helium operations. Rohlfing discusses the Arizona Supreme Court's denial of the City of Flagstaff's petition for review and the award of attorney's fees associated with that petition.He also addresses developments in the related federal proceedings, including a stay of certain court activities while settlement discussions continue. According to Rohlfing, a continued settlement conference has been scheduled for January 21. While no final settlement has been announced, management views these developments as potential steps toward resolving outstanding issues affecting the company's Arizona helium interests.Looking ahead, Rohlfing identifies completion of the Kinder Morgan line-tap upgrade and reconfiguration of the New Mexico gas gathering system as two of the company's most important near-term operational priorities. These improvements are intended to support increased natural gas sales and allow higher-helium-content gas to be directed toward processing.The conversation also explores helium's strategic importance to the United States, including its applications in advanced manufacturing, medical technology, scientific research, and other industries. Rohlfing discusses the company's past engagement with federal policymakers and the possibility of future government initiatives supporting domestic helium development.As Desert Mountain Energy Corp. continues working toward its operational objectives, Martin and Rohlfing examine the challenges of commercializing existing infrastructure, improving revenue generation, and positioning the company within the domestic helium supply market.The interview concludes with Rohlfing's assessment of the company's prospects over the coming months and the milestones he believes shareholders should monitor.To view the interview, please visit:About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.





Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the discovery, development and production of helium, natural gas and associated industrial gases in the United States. The Company's flagship projects are located in southeastern New Mexico, where it is advancing helium production, natural gas infrastructure and strategic industrial partnerships supporting the rapidly growing demand for critical gases used in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, defense and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.