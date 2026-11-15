MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Its first AI agent product, Ordo Brand, is in invitation-only private beta, with a public launch planned for the first quarter of 2027.

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrdoAI, an AI technology company focused on global marketing, is expanding its product business alongside its marketing services. Its first AI agent product, Ordo Brand, is designed to help brands and agencies manage cross-market creator partnerships, from finding and evaluating creators to preparing outreach and reviewing content.

Through SSG, its marketing agency, OrdoAI helps brands reach audiences across markets through influencer marketing, international PR, advertising, integrated marketing and social media management. The company has worked with more than 2,000 brands across consumer goods and e-commerce, gaming and entertainment, AI hardware, and AI software and apps. Its clients include SHEIN, CapCut, miHoYo, Insta360 and Plaud. That work has given its teams practical experience with what it takes to move a marketing program from planning to execution.

OrdoAI's creator database spans more than 30 million profiles across over 100 countries. For marketing teams, however, finding potential collaborators is only the beginning. They still need to assess who fits the brand, communicate across languages and keep each partnership moving. When that work is spread across spreadsheets, inboxes and chat tools, even the next step can be difficult to track.

OrdoAI is drawing on its service experience to bring these tasks into a connected workflow through Ordo Brand. The aim is to make that experience more accessible to brands working directly with creators, including smaller teams with limited resources, and give them more room to focus on the relationships and ideas behind each campaign.

Ordo Brand supports teams across the creator partnership workflow:

Creator discovery and evaluation: Users describe their product, target markets and creator requirements in a conversation with the agent. Once a plan is confirmed, Ordo Brand continues searching in the background and delivers candidates and assessments in batches, helping teams decide whom to approach.









Ordo Brand helps brands find and compare creators based on their campaign requirements.











Ordo Brand helps brands assess and shortlist creators.



Multilingual outreach and response review: Ordo Brand helps teams draft and translate outreach emails and extract quoted rates from creator replies. Users review and send messages and retain control over pricing and commercial terms.









Ordo Brand helps teams draft and review multilingual outreach emails.



Partnership tracking and content review: Ordo Brand helps teams track partnership progress, flags items that need attention and provides content review suggestions. Users remain responsible for final content approval, product sample arrangements and payments.

“Working with brands across markets has given us practical knowledge of what it takes to deliver international marketing,” said Max Hao, CEO of OrdoAI.“We want to turn that experience into AI products that more brands can use directly. By helping teams manage the day-to-day coordination of creator partnerships, we aim to give them more room to focus on relationships and creative ideas-and help smaller businesses expand internationally without having to build all that expertise in-house.”

Ordo Brand can be used independently of SSG's services. This gives brands a choice between working with a professional marketing team and using an AI product directly, depending on their needs. OrdoAI is refining the product through feedback from its initial external users during the private beta.

The company plans to make Ordo Brand publicly available in the first quarter of 2027.

About OrdoAI

Founded in 2023, OrdoAI is an AI technology company focused on global marketing. Its proprietary AI platform supports creator matching, outreach, content review and campaign analysis, combining technology with marketing expertise and local execution teams. Through SSG, its marketing agency, OrdoAI provides strategy and execution services. Drawing on experience serving more than 2,000 brands, it turns marketing knowledge into reusable workflows and develops AI agent products through its Ordo product line. Its mission is to redefine how global marketing teams collaborate through AI. For more information, visit

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