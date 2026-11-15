TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Pastor of Hurts Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, She Leads With Compassion, Pastoral Care, and a Lifelong Commitment to Inclusive MinistryJackson, Tennessee – Amber Jackson is a distinguished pastor and ministry leader who serves as Senior Pastor of Hurts Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. With 26 years of experience, she has devoted her career to serving communities through faith-based leadership, pastoral care, and outreach. Throughout her service with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Amber has made history as the first woman pastor appointed to each congregation she has led. That distinction reflects her commitment to advancing inclusive leadership and creating meaningful change within the church.Amber's ministry centers on building bridges between the church and communities affected by gang culture. This calling draws on her own experience growing up in a gang-affected, war-torn neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, as well as her professional background in healthcare chaplaincy and clinical pastoral education. Her work addresses social challenges through compassion, advocacy, and community engagement. Among her initiatives is One Church One School, a community partnership program designed to encourage education, promote the value of life, and strengthen connections between churches, schools, and families. Through her combined experience in ministry and chaplaincy, she offers spiritual guidance, psychological first aid, and support to people navigating trauma, grief, and life transitions.Her academic path began at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology and Religion. Amber continued her theological education at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia. There she earned a Master of Divinity, a Master of Arts in Christian Education, and a Doctor of Ministry. She is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. Her service as a hospital chaplain has included moments of profound responsibility, such as ministering to a family as they prepared to donate their loved one's organs.Amber attributes her success to recognizing that her ministry grew out of the very places where she once struggled. Growing up on Chicago's South Side gave her transferable skills and the ability to see and hear situations differently from others. Her work as a hospital chaplain, shaped by clinical pastoral education, added another layer of sensitivity, a distinct way of thinking, and deep compassion. Together, these experiences allow her to serve others with empathy, resilience, and a sincere commitment to healing, transformation, and hope.The best career advice Amber has received came from her bishop, Bishop Marvin Frank Thomas Sr. He told her that if she built a better mousetrap, the world would make a pathway to her door. She understood this to mean that faithful, excellent work draws people to you, so there is no need to chase a better position. He also encouraged her to remain her true, authentic self.For young women entering ministry, Amber passes along that same emphasis on authenticity. She encourages them to lean in, trust their instincts, and trust themselves. Above all, she urges them to trust that they are who God has called them to be for this moment, and to move forward even when they feel afraid.Amber is candid about the challenges facing her field. Many women in ministry feel they do not receive adequate support from their male counterparts. She sees real strength, however, in collaboration among women in ministry and in having women mentors to walk alongside them. In her own denomination, women in ministry hold all rights and privileges and serve at every level, including as bishops, which gives her genuine hope for the future.Loyalty, respect, and the freedom to be creative and imaginative are the values Amber holds most dear. She views loyalty, even during disagreement, as something that helps create environments where people can thrive. Respect is equally essential to her, grounded in the understanding that people do not have to agree to honor one another. She also values spaces that welcome creativity and imagination, recognizing that no two people think alike.Through decades of faithful service, Amber has shown how personal history, when met with faith and compassion, can become a source of healing for others. Her groundbreaking appointments, community partnerships, and chaplaincy work all point to a ministry rooted in presence and hope. Amber Jackson continues to open doors for women in ministry and to remind communities that transformation begins with compassion, respect, and an unwavering commitment to the value of every life.Learn More about Amber Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Amber Jackson: Building Bridges Between Faith, Healing, and Communities in Need News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 04:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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