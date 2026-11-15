MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks advanced in early trade on Monday amid continued foreign fund inflows with technology and banking stocks leading the rally.

Sensex jumped as much as 638 points or 0.78 per cent to an intraday high of 82,231. Nifty 50 rose 165 points or 0.65 per cent to 25,310 by 9:17 am.

Information technology (IT) stocks led sectoral gains as the respective index climbed 1.39 per cent on the NSE. Similarly, Nifty PSU and Nifty Private Banks rose up to 0.74 per cent. Media, healthcare, chemicals, auto and FMCG indices also traded in positive territory.

On the other hand, realty and metal stocks remained under pressure. Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal and Nifty Cement indices fell up to 0.63 per cent.

Market sentiment remained buoyant on sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, which analysts said has significantly improved risk appetite toward Indian equities

"The sustained aggressive buying by FIIs has dramatically transformed market sentiment. India has emerged as the best-performing major market over the past month, delivering returns of 9.4 per cent, outperforming markets such as the US, Japan and South Korea," they added.

The experts further noted that the market's outperformance was being supported by strong corporate earnings and continued capital inflows, adding that earnings growth could help offset concerns surrounding elevated US bond yields and the possibility of further rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

However, analysts cautioned that profit booking by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and concerns over rising inflation could limit the pace of gains.

Technical analysts said the Nifty continued to trade above its recent breakout zone, although momentum indicators suggested the market may enter a consolidation phase. Immediate support is seen in the 25,000-25,100 range, while resistance is placed between 25,400 and 25,500.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for a fourth straight session in the previous trading session and purchased equities worth Rs 5,736 crore.

Meanwhile, DIIs extended their selling streak to an eleventh consecutive session with net sales of Rs 2,253 crore.

The market's advance came despite mixed global cues and lingering uncertainty around technology stocks, interest-rate expectations and geopolitical tensions.