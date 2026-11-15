MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) In response to emerging drought and severe water scarcity conditions across the state, the Maharashtra government has taken several measures and issued guidelines to combat the situation. It has already declared drought in 304 talukas in the wake of the deficit rainfall.

The government issued a comprehensive statement late Sunday night on a series of Government Resolutions (GRs), circulars, and directives from October 5 through November 6. The state administration has decentralised administrative powers, fast-tracked water and soil conservation projects, prioritised fodder availability for livestock, and set up district and taluka-level coordination committees.

For water conservation and infrastructure development, the administrative deadlines for works under the District Annual Plan (General) for 2026-27 have been extended, allowing administrative sanctions up to November 30. The Chief Secretary's directives empowered local secretaries and District Collectors to expedite technical sanctions. Under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) programme, District Collectors are authorised to sanction works related to drought and water scarcity, up to Rs 25 lakh per project in rural and urban areas. Members of Parliament (MPs) have also been requested to recommend priority works under the MP LAD programme.

In 304 talukas facing Trigger-1 and Trigger-2 conditions, soil and water conservation works, including deepening and widening streams, building farm ponds, constructing recharge shafts, installing check dam gates, and creating rainwater harvesting structures, are being executed via NGOs and through the VB G RAM G scheme.

A state-level high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister has been established to monitor soil and water conservation projects. For fodder security and livestock management, the fodder production is being scaled up across agricultural, forest, and submergence reservoir lands. The government has fixed base prices for fodder at Rs 12 per kg and silage at a maximum of Rs 8 per kg (excluding transport costs).

The submergence/silt-bed lands and suitable forest department lands with irrigation facilities are being allocated specifically for growing short-duration, multi-cut fodder crops under District Collector-led committees. The Forest Department has suspended regular grass auctions in its jurisdiction until further notice to secure fodder for livestock and wildlife.

District Executive Drought Management Committees will decide on establishing fodder camps (one per revenue circle, depending on livestock count and water availability). Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds will be utilised for fodder depots, water supply, hygiene, CCTV systems, and balers. Transporting fodder out of state borders and utilising fodder for non-fodder purposes (such as biofuels, power generation, or industrial packaging) has been strictly prohibited.

According to the government resolution, schools and anganwadis must maintain clean drinking water, functional handwashing stations, and regular biological testing of water samples, utilising temporary tanker supplies or pipeline extensions where construction is incomplete. Priority execution includes deepening wells, desilting, acquiring private borewells, implementing temporary supplementary piped water schemes, and erecting recharge shafts near water sources.

Urban and rural local bodies can restore disconnected power supplies to water schemes upon clearing one month's security deposit and reconnection fees. New water supply connections will also be granted upon payment of standard connection charges, despite past dues.

Further, the Taluka-level Chief Minister's Relief Fund cells and coordination committees are being established to manage public health services effectively in drought-hit regions.