Johnny Depp Returns to Box Office Glory with New Movie Ebenezer Hit

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has made his much-awaited return to the box office with 'Ebenezer', already topping charts as his latest take on 'A Christmas Carol' made a decent USD 19 million from 3,535 North American theatres in its opening weekend, reported Variety. In its global collection, 'Ebenezer', which is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, has earned USD 23 million from 63 markets for a global start of USD 42 million. It is worth mentioning that 'Ebenezer' marks Johnny Depp's first major film role in eight years, since 2018's 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'. His Hollywood career started unravelling in 2020 following allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. It led to two expensive, high-profile defamation trials. While Depp denied the allegations, a jury went on to award the actor millions in damages after siding with him. On the other hand, Heard won one count in her countersuit. David A. Gross, who published the box office newsletter, said,“This is a solid opening for a Christmas-themed movie. Johnny Depp remains a major celebrity around the world, and director Tim West brings some edge.” Directed by West, best known for the 'X' horror trilogy, 'Ebenezer' spins the oft-told tale of the cold-hearted businessman known as Scrooge, who values money above all else and coldly rejects pleas for charity. He also pushes away family members who attempt to connect with him before his life takes a terrifying turn on Christmas Eve. The supernatural horror begins when Scrooge is visited by the spectral apparition of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, played by Ian McKellen. Marley warns him that he will be haunted by three spirits, setting Scrooge on a frightening journey through his past, present and future. The trailer, released under the tagline“The name you know, the story you don't,” combines gothic horror with flashes of dark comedy. At one point, Scrooge jokingly asks whether he can“just meet with them all at once and have it over and done with”.