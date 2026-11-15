UK Royal Couple Visit Prompts Traffic Restrictions in South Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions, road closures and parking restrictions across parts of South Mumbai from Monday to Thursday (November 16 to 19) in view of the visit of the UK's Prince William and Princess Catherine. Prince and Princess have arrived in Mumbai for a three-day official tour centred around the annual Earthshot Prize Awards and a planned meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The traffic advisory covers areas around Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ballard Pier and the NCPA area. As per the notification, some traffic changes will be in place on Monday. Between 12 pm and 3 pm, the right turn at Hutatma Rajguru Chowk towards Free Press Road on Madam Cama Road will remain open. The U-turn at the same junction on Free Press Road, from northbound to southbound, will also be opened exclusively for VIP vehicles. From 7 am to 10 pm on Monday, vehicles turning right towards Ballard Pier from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg at Avtarsingh Bedi Chowk will be restricted to VVIP and VIP vehicles. N Morarji Road will remain closed to regular traffic in the south-to-north direction.

Parking restrictions will also remain in force in parts of South Mumbai. No parking will be allowed round the clock from Monday to Thursday on Vinay K Shah Marg, between NCPA Chowk and Murli Deora Chowk, and Dorabji Tata Road, between Genda Point and Murli Deora Chowk. The restrictions will not apply to emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, police and fire brigade vehicles, as well as designated VVIP and essential vehicles.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. This will be their second official visit to India. Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan. During their stay in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to learn about India's initiatives in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection. Their programme will also highlight the cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom, including shared interests in cricket, fashion and cinema. Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple will travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their three-day visit. (ANI)