Rumours about trouble in Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi's married life have been making headlines. The actress has now addressed the speculation and clarified the truth behind their relationship.

Former glamour queen Ramya Krishnan acted as a heroine in many Tollywood movies. She shared the screen with heroes like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mohan Babu, and Srikanth. Currently, she is choosing character roles suited to her age. We can say Ramya Krishnan's craze hasn't decreased even today. She is getting opportunities in wonderful films like Baahubali, Bangarraju, and Jailer 2.

News about Ramya Krishnan's personal life comes up frequently. In 2003, she married creative director Krishna Vamsi. They have a son. However, rumours have been circulating for a long time that Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi are living separately. Yet, there has been no official news anywhere about them getting a divorce.

The question of whether Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi have separated or are together finally has an answer. In an interview, Ramya Krishnan spoke about her married life with Krishna Vamsi. She said, "We are still husband and wife. But with a clear understanding, we happily live in different cities. The reason for that is our profession."

"After I started acting in serials, I used to go to Chennai once every 15 days due to shooting reasons. During that time, our son would fall ill. So, to be with him, I am also staying in the same city. That way, Krishna Vamsi is in one place, and I am in another with my son."

Ramya Krishnan laughed and said, "Krishna Vamsi and I are better friends than husband and wife. That's why we are still together." Currently, Ramya Krishnan is playing key roles in several films. She shared that she became a heroine at the age of 14. She stated she had no idea roles like Neelambari and Sivagami would become iconic when she was playing them.