Kenanga Investment Bank Partners With Huatai Securities To Deepen Malaysia-China Capital Market Cooperation
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Make Media OutReach Newswire your preferred source on Google Strategic collaboration to strengthen market connectivity and expand cross-border investmentKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – As an extension of its regional growth agenda and long-standing commitment to expanding opportunities across key Asian markets, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“ Kenanga” or“ the Group“) today announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (“ Huatai“), one of China's leading securities groups.
Huatai is a prominent securities firm that has been at the forefront of transforming China's securities industry through financial technology innovation, while providing comprehensive and diversified services across investment banking, asset management, wealth management and institutional financial services. Through this collaboration, Kenanga and Huatai aim to combine their respective expertise, networks and market reach to foster closer links between the Malaysian and Chinese capital markets.
In line with the aspirations of Malaysia's Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030 to advance international market connectivity, the partnership represents a significant step in the Group's strategy to deepen its engagement with China while creating new investment and capital raising opportunities for clients, issuers and investors. The collaboration will enhance product origination and distribution capabilities, strengthen the exchange of market insights and institutional research, facilitate capital market transactions and encourage broader investment participation. It will also reinforce Kenanga's role as a bridge between Malaysia and China, supporting stronger two-way investment flows and deeper capital market collaboration.
The announcement comes amid growing momentum in regional capital market integration, as underscored by the recent initiative between Bursa Malaysia and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) to facilitate dual and cross-listings. With Hong Kong continuing to serve as a key international gateway to China and Malaysian companies seeking broader access to global investors, the partnership positions the Group to facilitate cross-border capital raising, investment flows and market participation, while addressing the evolving needs of issuers, investors and businesses seeking greater regional market access.
“China remains one of the world's most significant sources of capital, innovation and investment activity. As economic and financial linkages between our two countries continue to deepen, strengthening connectivity between our capital markets is increasingly important in facilitating investment flows, business expansion and broader market participation.”
“Through our partnership with Huatai, we are enhancing our ability to facilitate capital raising, investment distribution and broader market participation across both markets. Beyond delivering added value to clients, this collaboration will also contribute to the continued development and internationalisation of Malaysia's capital market by attracting wider investor participation, expanding market access and reinforcing Malaysia's position as a gateway to ASEAN,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.
Huatai is a prominent securities firm that has been at the forefront of transforming China's securities industry through financial technology innovation, while providing comprehensive and diversified services across investment banking, asset management, wealth management and institutional financial services. Through this collaboration, Kenanga and Huatai aim to combine their respective expertise, networks and market reach to foster closer links between the Malaysian and Chinese capital markets.
In line with the aspirations of Malaysia's Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030 to advance international market connectivity, the partnership represents a significant step in the Group's strategy to deepen its engagement with China while creating new investment and capital raising opportunities for clients, issuers and investors. The collaboration will enhance product origination and distribution capabilities, strengthen the exchange of market insights and institutional research, facilitate capital market transactions and encourage broader investment participation. It will also reinforce Kenanga's role as a bridge between Malaysia and China, supporting stronger two-way investment flows and deeper capital market collaboration.
The announcement comes amid growing momentum in regional capital market integration, as underscored by the recent initiative between Bursa Malaysia and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) to facilitate dual and cross-listings. With Hong Kong continuing to serve as a key international gateway to China and Malaysian companies seeking broader access to global investors, the partnership positions the Group to facilitate cross-border capital raising, investment flows and market participation, while addressing the evolving needs of issuers, investors and businesses seeking greater regional market access.
“China remains one of the world's most significant sources of capital, innovation and investment activity. As economic and financial linkages between our two countries continue to deepen, strengthening connectivity between our capital markets is increasingly important in facilitating investment flows, business expansion and broader market participation.”
“Through our partnership with Huatai, we are enhancing our ability to facilitate capital raising, investment distribution and broader market participation across both markets. Beyond delivering added value to clients, this collaboration will also contribute to the continued development and internationalisation of Malaysia's capital market by attracting wider investor participation, expanding market access and reinforcing Malaysia's position as a gateway to ASEAN,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.
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