MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Shaping the Future Together: Voices from Around the World at the III International Symposium 'Creating the Future' in Russia

Moscow, Russia, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The III International Symposium 'Creating the Future' brought together more than 8,000 participants from 109 countries at the Russia National Centre in Moscow. It is a key event within the global ecosystem of the Open Dialogue "The Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth".

Public figures, scientists, futurists and representatives of culture, media and business exchanged ideas and experience to develop positive scenarios for the future. The President of Russia sent a message of greeting to participants, noting the event's international standing and the practical value of bold, unconventional ideas and solutions. Russian economist Maxim Oreshkin formally opened the Symposium on 12 November.

Oreshkin said representatives of 19 more countries had joined the project in 2026. He announced the opening of submissions for the third season of the Open Dialogue, which invites experts, businesspeople and researchers worldwide to submit essays on humanity's future. In 2026, the competition received more than 1,600 entries in 20 languages from over 100 countries. Submissions for the third season are accepted at

Inviting authors from different professions and cultures to take part, Oreshkin said the new cycle would focus on people in a changing technological world. Its four themes are "Human Development", "Health Management", "Life Around Us" and "Content in a New Era". The most compelling ideas will inform a new report, and the authors of the best submissions will be invited to Moscow in April to discuss the results.

The programme comprised more than 40 lectures, discussions, meetings and training sessions across three tracks: "Human and Values", "Progress", and "Culture and Art". Politicians, scientists, futurists and representatives of creative industries, media, civic and youth organisations took part in interdisciplinary exchanges.

Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the Russia National Centre, described it as a space for national pride and equal international dialogue. She welcomed the participation of 109 countries and said: "Progress represents the direction in which we are moving: we are building up our technological potential, while always remembering that every achievement serves people." She stressed that culture, art and traditional values provide the foundation for the future, and hoped each participant would take away new ideas and discoveries.

The II Museum Congress, "The Museum - A Place for Shaping the Future", was among the Symposium's principal events. On 12 November, representatives of 75 Russian and eight overseas museums discussed the transformation of museums in the digital age, connections between young people and history, national traditions and contemporary challenges.

Moaza Matar, Director of Curatorial Affairs and Collection Management at the Zayed National Museum in the UAE, said that meeting representatives of other museums had helped her team exchange practices and consider how to make knowledge accessible, especially to students and younger generations. She saw opportunities to continue cooperation with the Russia National Centre.

For the first time, the Symposium hosted the Gaming Lobby "Gaming Session of the Future", bringing together game industry experts, developers, gamers and esports fans. Participants discussed video games as a cultural phenomenon and explored Russian releases, including DISTORTION, a story-driven action RPG presented at the event. The developers shared initial testing results, analysis and plans for the game's universe.

The open discussion "Drafts of the Future" brought science-fiction writers and futurists together. The programme culminated in the II All-Russian Science Fiction Award, established by the Russia National Centre and the Union of Writers of Russia to renew wider interest in the genre as a stimulus for scientific and technological progress. More than 120 works published in 2025 were nominated. Russian and international writers, translators and artists won awards in five main and two special categories. The new "International Recognition" category aims to support the genre worldwide and introduce Russian authors to overseas audiences.

One of its recipients, science-fiction writer and President of the China Science Fiction Writers Association Chen Qiufan, said that examining different periods helps people understand possible futures. He described discussions among writers, futurists and scientists as important for future discoveries, and highlighted science fiction's role in developing young people's imagination and creative thinking, alongside support for authors in Russia and China.

The Symposium also addressed the balance between innovation and tradition. The discussion-performance "The Power of Craft: Preserving Heritage for the Future" considered folk crafts as a link between generations and part of the cultural heritage. A new project for young people, the Young Artisan School, was announced for 2027 at the Russia National Centre. It will introduce children to traditional crafts and making objects by hand.

During the Symposium, the Center presented a premiere run of "Khorovod. The Energy of Unity", a musical and choreographic parable featuring more than 600 performers from regions across Russia. The production introduced participants to the diverse cultural traditions of the country's peoples and became one of Russia's major cultural events of 2026.

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