Shura Council Speaker Receives Message From Chairman Of Kazakhstan's Parliament
The message was delivered by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Bakhyt Batyrshayev during a meeting with HE the Speaker in Doha on Sunday.
The meeting also focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan and ways to bolster and expand it, particularly in parliamentary matters, as well as a range of issues of mutual interest.
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