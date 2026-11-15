MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received a written message from Chairman of Kazakhstan's Parliament (Kurultai) Aibek Dadebay, inviting the Speaker to visit the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and share legislative expertise.

The message was delivered by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Bakhyt Batyrshayev during a meeting with HE the Speaker in Doha on Sunday.

The meeting also focused on cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan and ways to bolster and expand it, particularly in parliamentary matters, as well as a range of issues of mutual interest.