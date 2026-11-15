MENAFN - Gulf Times) QNB Group is among the first banks globally to offer Mastercard Advanced B2B Analytics to its corporate clients.

The move strengthens QNB's corporate payments offering and reflects its focus on helping businesses manage payments with greater insight and efficiency.

Supplier payments are a significant part of a company's day-to-day operations, yet businesses may have limited visibility into which suppliers could accept card payments.

Mastercard Advanced B2B Analytics uses accounts payable data to help identify these opportunities, giving the group's corporate clients a clearer view of their supplier base and where virtual cards may be a viable payment option.

The capability enables businesses to prioritise supplier engagement and make more informed decisions about their payables and working capital. Its interactive dashboards bring payment insights together in a format that clients can use to assess opportunities and guide their payment strategies.

The introduction of Advanced B2B Analytics forms part of QNB Group's continued investment in corporate and transaction banking. As businesses seek more effective ways to manage their operations, QNB is expanding the tools available to its clients, combining its understanding of their needs with payment technology that can help them act on their data.

Developed by Mastercard, the platform uses analytics to assess supplier acceptance opportunities and support more targeted engagement. Through its collaboration with Mastercard, QNB Group continues to bring practical payment innovations to corporate clients in Qatar.

QNB Group Mastercard