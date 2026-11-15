MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Helping Businesses Capture the New AI Search Entry Point and Achieve Both SEO and GEO Results for a Single Monthly Fee

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 November 2026 – HKGSEO, a leading SEO company in Hong Kong, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary“SEO×GEO” dual-engine optimization service to help businesses respond to the AI-driven search revolution. The new service not only improves traditional search engine optimization (SEO ) rankings but also simultaneously builds generative engine optimization (GEO ), enabling corporate brands to be proactively recommended and cited by major AI platforms such as Google Gemini, Google AI Mode, Grok, ChatGPT, and DeepSeek, thereby capturing the new-generation traffic entry point.

AI Search Is Changing the Information Entry Point; Corporate Visibility Now Has Two Layers

In the past, the focus of online promotion was to make websites appear in Google search results. Today, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Gemini are changing the way users access information, and more and more internet users are turning to AI to find products and services.

With the growing popularity of AI chatbots, internet users' search behavior has undergone a fundamental shift. Users no longer simply enter keywords; instead, they ask questions in natural language and expect immediate, clear, and contextual answers. This means that, in addition to traditional SEO, businesses also need to implement GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) so that AI proactively“mentions” brand content when answering questions.

HKGSEO points out that brand visibility in the AI search era has been divided into two layers: the first layer is ranking in traditional search results, and the second layer is mentions and citations in AI answers. If a business only does SEO, it may lose exposure opportunities in AI summaries; if it only does GEO, it will lack website foundations, content structure, and authoritative support. The SEO×GEO dual engine precisely covers both layers at the same time, allowing brands to form a mutually reinforcing exposure loop between search engines and AI platforms.

When internet users ask,“Which XX company is good?” or“XX product recommendations,” AI proactively recommends your company or brand. This is equivalent to obtaining third-party authoritative endorsement and is more likely to persuade customers than hard-sell advertising, helping to shorten the sales cycle.

See also The MICHELIN Guide Thailand Celebrates Its Landmark 10th Edition with Record Numbers of Entries and MICHELIN-Starred Dining Venues

HKGSEO said:“AI Overview has become an important component of Google search results, and even excellent SEO rankings may be placed below AI summaries. In the future, a company's visibility will depend not only on keyword rankings, but also on whether AI understands you, trusts you, and is willing to cite you. GEO does not replace SEO; rather, it runs parallel to SEO, allowing brands to be recommended by both search engines and AI.”

Six Key Optimization Strategies Combined with AI Technology Deployment

HKGSEO's new SEO×GEO service combines AI technology and provides the following key optimization strategies:

Dual-track planning of keywords + prompts: Select the right keywords and prompts, such as“XX company recommendation” and“best XX products,” covering both traditional search terms and the natural-language phrasing used by internet users when asking AI questions.

Content structure optimization: Deploy FAQ content on websites, together with Schema markup, clear headings, and entity information, so that AI can more easily understand, extract, and cite the content.

Building authority: AI assesses credibility when citing content. Strengthen E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) signals through authoritative materials, customer cases, and industry certifications.

Brand reputation building: Increase the chances of a brand being cited and recommended by AI through industry directories, media coverage, and multi-channel content exposure.

Technical architecture optimization: Ensure that websites can be effectively crawled and indexed by AI crawlers, and improve multimedia recognition and loading performance.

Monitoring AI citations: Use third-party AI tools to check whether AI answers mention your company/brand and which content has been cited, so as to continuously adjust the optimization strategy.

HKGSEO emphasizes that GEO is not simply about producing large quantities of articles, but about systematically making a brand a trusted source in the eyes of AI. Businesses need a clear website structure, verifiable authority signals, consistent brand information, and continuously monitorable performance indicators in order to appear steadily in AI answers.

A Single Monthly Fee Covers Search Engines and AI Platforms

With HKGSEO's new SEO×GEO dual-engine optimization service, enterprises of all sizes only need to pay a single monthly fee to obtain both SEO and GEO results: in addition to effective SEO on Google, Google Mobile, Yahoo, and Bing, brands can also appear on major AI Q&A platforms (such as Google Gemini/AI Overview/AI Mode, ChatGPT, Grok, and DeepSeek), gaining search engine traffic and AI platform recommendations, and improving the ROI of corporate digital marketing.

See also 82% of Founders Maintain US Expansion Plans Despite Immigration Uncertainty, Beyond Border Survey Finds

The new service is particularly suitable for SMEs that hope to build both traditional search exposure and AI brand visibility within a limited budget, including professional services, retail e-commerce, B2B enterprises, and local service industries. HKGSEO will formulate appropriate keyword, prompt, content, and reputation-building plans based on each company's industry characteristics, target customers, and competitive environment, and will continuously monitor and adjust the strategy.

Four-Step Service Process with Trackable Results

HKGSEO's SEO×GEO service proceeds through four steps:“Diagnose, Strategize, Execute, and Monitor”:

Diagnose: Review the website's technical architecture, current SEO performance, brand online reputation, and AI mentions.

Strategize: Plan combinations of keywords and prompts, and formulate directions for content structure, authority building, and multi-channel exposure.

Execute: Implement website optimization, FAQ and Schema deployment, media and industry directory exposure, and brand content building.

Monitor: Track traditional search rankings, mentions and citations on AI platforms, brand search volume, and inquiry conversions, and continuously optimize.

By combining traditional SEO metrics with AI citation monitoring, businesses can gain a more comprehensive understanding of digital marketing performance rather than relying solely on single ranking data.

Hashtag: #HKGSEO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKGSEO -pa focusing on website and optimization services. It has optimized more than 1,000 websites and secured ranking guarantees for 30,000+ keywords. The company was founded and is operated by former Google employees and is committed to providing affordable, one-stop digital marketing solutions for enterprises of all sizes, including SEO, GEO, SEM, and website design and production.

For details of the new SEO×GEO dual-engine optimization monthly plan, please contact HKGSEO.

Website (Chinese):

Website (English):