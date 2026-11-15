MENAFN - ING) Retail sales slowed by more than expected in October

China's retail sales slowed to 0.4% year-on-year in October, down from 1.1% in September, softer than expectations (market: 0.8%, ING: 0.7%).

Three categories dragged retail sales with double-digit YoY declines in October. The first was gold and jewellery sales (-28.7%), which plummeted amid falling gold prices. The second was auto sales (-21.4%), as demand cooled after years of policy support pulled forward purchases and accelerated China's shift to electric vehicles. Finally, building and decoration materials (-11.2%) were under pressure as continued property market sluggishness limited renovation demand.

Other categories fared better, but optimism remains limited. Even categories that had performed strongly earlier in the year, such as communication appliances (6.5%) and tobacco & alcohol (2.5%), saw growth slow in October.

Consumption momentum remains tepid heading into the last leg of 2026. While a more supportive base effect could help the data in the months ahead, this year will likely mark the worst for consumption since the pandemic. Moving forward, we will likely need new methods to support consumption, as the trade-in policy has turned from tailwind to headwind. Persistently weak consumer confidence remains the biggest obstacle to a sustained recovery in consumption, making measures that restore household confidence essential to any effective policy response. Two main channels to restore confidence are stabilising asset prices and encouraging stronger wage growth.

Retail sales growth pulled back in October Industrial production slows despite solid external demand

Industrial production slowed to 4.8% YoY in October, down from 5.5% in September, missing expectations (market: 5.3%, ING: 5.5%). Year-to-date growth remained at 5.3%, keeping industrial production a relatively bright spot, although October's data suggest momentum is softening.

Manufacturing outperformed the headline, growing 5.4% YoY, compared with 0.7% for mining and 4.4% for utilities. High-tech manufacturing remained the key source of strength, accelerating to 17.6% YoY. At the industry level, computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing rose 19.4%, while special equipment increased 11.5% followed by rail, ships & aerospace at 9.2%, general equipment at 8.5%, and electrical machinery at 8.1%.

Solid external demand continued to support industrial activity. Export delivery value rose 18.6% YoY in nominal terms, remaining consistent with resilient merchandise exports. Product-level data showed similar strength in selective high-tech segments. Semiconductor production rose 21.9% YoY, industrial robots increased 26.0%, and NEV production grew 17.1%. Yet strength remained uneven, with microcomputer and smartphone output recording double-digit declines.

Weakness was also evident in the traditional economy and domestic demand-linked sectors. Total vehicle production fell -7.7%, led by a -23.7% decline in passenger cars. Property- and construction-linked products remained under pressure, with flat glass down -16.0%, steel products falling -5.1% and cement declining -1.3%.

Overall, industrial production remained supported by high-tech manufacturing and exports-related products. However, October's slowdown and persistent weakness in domestic-demand sectors point to the continued unevenness of industrial growth.

External demand continues to support industrial production Fixed asset investment growth unexpectedly deteriorated

FAI growth fell sharply to a new low of -8.1% YoY ytd in October, down from -7.2% YoY ytd. This came in significantly worse than expected (market: -7.0%, ING: -6.7%) and shows investment remains under pressure despite recent efforts to accelerate fiscal spending and the use of bond proceeds.

Continued weakness on the private side was expected, but the data came in even weaker than anticipated, with private-led investment falling to -11.4% YoY ytd, down from -10.4% YoY ytd in the first three quarters of the year. The bigger factor was the public side. After seeing an uptick in public-led investment in last month's data, public-led investment fell to -4.0% YoY ytd, down from -3.2% YoY ytd over the first three quarters of the year. This month's data suggests the September rise was a blip rather than the start of a recovery.

In terms of the subcategories, there weren't many silver linings. Hi-tech FAI remained the outperformer (4.0%), but it decelerated for a second consecutive month. The contraction of real estate (-21.6%), infrastructure (-5.1%), and manufacturing (-2.9%) FAI worsened again this month.

Weak investment looks to remain a significant overhang on the economy.

FAI slowed across the board in October Property market shows further signs of stabilisation

China's 70-city property price index continued to fall in aggregate, with new home prices down -0.15% month-on-month and used home prices down -0.24%, both broadly unchanged from last month. Property prices have seen 41 consecutive months of sequential declines, but the monthly drops have slowed this year.

The city-level breakdown continues to offer cause for cautious optimism amid the data. In October, 21 of 70 cities saw new home prices stabilise or pick up, while 12 of 70 cities saw used home prices stabilise or rise, the highest proportion in 5 months. Tier 1 cities continued to show a price recovery, while this has spread to several tier 2 cities as well. Take Shanghai, for example: secondary market prices have now picked up for 9 straight months, the longest streak since the property bust began. After a few fakeouts, this time the recovery at China's core looks more convincing.

In our 10 questions for China in 2027 report, we discuss whether the property market's drag is expected to fade. The stabilisation of prices in tier-one cities is an important first step toward restoring confidence. However, a broader recovery in the property sector will require not only firmer prices but also a more convincing reduction in housing inventories before investment can rebound.

Tier 1 cities are starting to see prices bottom out in 2026

Secondary market residential property prices