MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas been named the recipient of the, Canada's most prestigious contemporary art prize. The announcement was made by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and the Sobey Art Foundation during a ceremony on. Kang, a photographer, sculptor, and installation artist based in New York and born in Toronto, receivesfor winning theof the annual award.

The five other shortlisted artists, Melaw Nakehk'o (Circumpolar region), Samuel Roy-Bois (Pacific), Audie Murray (Prairies), Caroline Monnet (Québec), and Shane Perley-Dutcher (Atlantic), will each receive C$25,000 ($17,500). Additionally, the 24 artists on the longlist each received C$10,000 ($7,000), bringing the total value of the award to C$465,000 ($325,800).

Jonathan Shaughnessy, this year's Sobey Art Award jury chair, praised Kang's“commitment and rigour demonstrated in her practice for well over a decade.” He elaborated on her artistic approach, stating,“Through installations using unfixed photographic film, cast and found objects, and fabricated armatures, her practice resists the stabilising impulses traditionally associated with photography. Reoccurring motifs including lotus root, flowers, soju bottles, birds, anchovies, are not fixed objects, but repositories of place, longing and desire.”

Kang, who received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2024 and whose work appeared in the 2024 Whitney Biennial and the 2025 Shanghai Biennale, creates materially dense, non-linear installations that explore the intersection of industrial and architectural forms, familial and social histories, and poetic and non-human figures. Her work Mother (2020) featured metal mixing bowls filled with abstract clay, rubber, and stone sculptures, alongside aluminum casts of fruit and anchovies. A recent solo exhibition at 52 Walker in New York included greenhouse installations and one made of film strips around a spinning rotary dryer.

Kang expressed her gratitude, saying in a statement,“It is an honour to be recognised by this prize. I am grateful to those I love, those who love me and those who have supported me; you keep me going. The recognition of this prize means that askew ideas are worth pursuing. Art is essential to life, progress and love.”

Addressing her fellow nominees during the ceremony, Kang said,“I just want to congratulate the other artists. It's an honour to be nominated alongside you. Shane, Melaw, Caroline, Audie, Samuel. It is really inspiring to be showing alongside you, and who knows what would have happened, and I'm just glad we'll all keep making art, because it's really the best thing. So, thank you so much.”

Rob Sobey, chair of the Sobey Art Foundation, extended his“heartfelt congratulations” to Kang and recognized all 29 longlisted and shortlisted artists for their contributions. He added,“We are proud to champion their work and grateful to the National Gallery of Canada for helping bring these remarkable artistic voices to audiences at home and around the world.”

Kang was selected by an independent jury of curators and cultural leaders after a rigorous review. The jury, which assessed artists' practices, achievements, and contributions to Canadian contemporary art, included Kimberly Phillips, director of the Marianne and Edward Gibson Art Museum at Simon Fraser University (Pacific region); Daisy Desrosiers, curator at large for North America at Tate (Quebec region); and Helen Nisbet, director of Glasgow International (international juror).

Works by all six shortlisted artists are on view at the 2026 Sobey Art Award Exhibition at the NGC in Ottawa, running until January 3, 2027. Established in 1981 by the late Frank H. Sobey, a collector of Canadian art, the Sobey Art Award launched in 2002. Five years ago, the award's criteria were updated to recognize artists of any age at a“critical juncture” in their careers, rather than solely“emerging artists” under 40. Past winners include Brian Jungen (2002), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Abbas Akhavan (2015), Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021), and Nico Williams (2024).

Source: The Art Newspaper