MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's is challenging a last-minute restitution claim concerningpainting, Châtaigniers en fleurs (1890), also known as Blossoming Chestnut Trees, which is estimated atand slated for auction on. The auction house asserts that asale of the artwork was voluntary and executed at a fair price.

According to information provided to ARTnews by Sotheby's, archives from art dealer Paul Cassirer confirm the painting sold for 68,000 Swiss francs, approximately $22,000, in June 1936. Sotheby's considers this a strong price for a van Gogh at that time. For comparison, Verger avec cyprès (1888) from the Paul Allen collection sold for $117.2 million at Christie's in 2022, having fetched $15,000 at Parke-Bernet in 1935.

These details emerged after the New York Times reported on Friday that heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher whose family fled Nazi Germany, requested the painting's withdrawal from the November 18 auction. The heirs claim the family was compelled to sell the artwork due to financial duress caused by Nazi persecution. Their lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, challenged Sotheby's to prove the family received fair market value and would have sold the painting even without Nazi rule, according to an email shared with the New York Times.“Otherwise,” Schnabel wrote,“no auction may take place.” He also stated that his client“is prepared to work toward a fair and just solution under the Washington Principles, the guidelines accepted internationally for handling claims involving Nazi-looted art.” ARTnews sought comment from Schnabel regarding evidence of duress, prior restitution efforts, and the client's ideal outcome, but did not receive a response before publication.

The van Gogh is the centerpiece of the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, assembled by Argentine collectors Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier. The collection's 12 Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings are projected to achieve around $450 million. Sotheby's has guaranteed the van Gogh, though the specific amount remains undisclosed. Christie's also reportedly offered competitive, and in some cases higher, guarantees for the entire collection, including the van Gogh.

Samuel Fischer, who passed away in 1934, established a prominent German publishing house. His son-in-law, Gottfried Bermann Fischer, assumed leadership as Nazi bans affected many authors. The family relocated their business to Vienna in 1936 and fled Austria in 1938 following the Nazi annexation. The Gestapo subsequently confiscated their Vienna residence, library, and remaining art collection. However, the van Gogh's history differs from artworks lost in 1938. Provenance records indicate the painting, along with two Cézannes, was consigned to Cassirer's Amsterdam gallery in 1932 or 1933. It remained on consignment for nearly three years, exhibited in Rotterdam and Bern, before being sold. The Netherlands was not under Nazi control at that time.

Luke Nikas, Sotheby's legal representative, confirmed to ARTnews that the van Gogh was sold to an independent buyer at fair market value. He noted that the Fischer family retained other paintings after the 1936 sale, which were later confiscated by the Nazis.“The family had pursued and recovered works from the 1938 forced sale, but never the works they sold in 1936, such as this van Gogh,” Nikas stated. He also mentioned seeing a postwar brochure by Gottfried Bermann Fischer listing desired recovered paintings, which does not include the van Gogh.

One of the two Cézannes from the same consignment is now displayed at the Harvard Art Museums and has been on public view for years without a claim from the Fischer heirs. The other Cézanne was offered at Christie's in 2007 and again in 2017, selling for nearly $6 million. In 2007, Gisela Bermann Fischer, who managed the family's art claims until her death in 2014, informed Christie's she would not oppose the sale. However, in the same correspondence, as reported by the Times, she explicitly reserved the right to challenge sales of other family paintings believed to have been sold under duress. Sotheby's stated it reviewed the 2007 Cézanne sale but was unaware of this reservation, which was in confidential correspondence between Bermann Fischer and Christie's.

Sotheby's restitution team has also drawn scrutiny. Lucian Simmons, who founded Sotheby's restitution department in 1997 and led it for years, left for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2024, as noted by Julie Brener Davich in The Appraisal and reported by the New York Times on Sunday. Richard Aronowitz, who oversaw Sotheby's European restitution efforts for 15 years, joined Christie's in 2022. Both were Impressionist and modern art specialists. Two sources familiar with Sotheby's operations told ARTnews the department has nearly doubled in size since Simmons's tenure.

The core legal question centers on whether a painting sold outside Nazi Germany, to an independent buyer, and at a good price, can still be classified as a forced sale. Nikas argues that New York law differentiates between general Nazi-era persecution and specific buyer coercion. He cited two Picasso cases involving Jewish families. In Zuckerman v. Metropolitan Museum of Art, a 2018 federal judge ruled a 1938 sale did not meet the legal standard for duress; an appeals court upheld the dismissal in 2019 due to a delay in filing the claim. Similarly, in Bennigson v. Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, a 2024 New York judge found that economic pressure from Nazi persecution alone was insufficient to establish duress without buyer contribution. This dismissal was upheld on appeal in 2025, also for delay.

Earlier this year, Congress amended the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act (HEAR Act) in April, eliminating laches, a legal defense that allowed courts to dismiss restitution claims due to delayed pursuit. This change makes it harder for institutions and collectors to win cases by simply arguing excessive time has passed, but it does not alter the legal definition of a forced sale. Nikas emphasized this distinction, noting Congress removed a delay-based defense while keeping the legal test for duress. He believes the 1936 sale fails that test.

Judd Grossman, a New York art lawyer with restitution experience but uninvolved in this dispute, believes the HEAR Act amendments significantly favor claimants. Grossman told ARTnews,“With this year's amendments to the HEAR Act eliminating the equitable laches defense, which had prevented heirs from unfairly sitting on their rights before making a claim, the pendulum has swung dramatically in favor of claimants regardless of whether they have ever taken steps to vindicate their rights.” He added,“Whatever the merits of the underlying title dispute, under this new statutory regime, we will see more of this sort of gamesmanship by claimants waiting to the very last minute to come forward before seeking their slice of the pie.”

We previously reported:

Sotheby's will auction Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs and Paul Cézanne's Arlequin, both from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, on November 18.

A Paris court has ordered Sotheby's to return a 1902 Camille Pissarro painting, allegedly seized by Nazis, to the heirs of Salomon Flavian.

Source: ARTnews