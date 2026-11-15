MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah co-chaired the 14th session of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Joint Committee in Kuwait on Sunday, which ended with the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding in priority areas of co-operation.



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During the visit, Abdelatty also met Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, according to foreign ministry spokesman Ambassador Nader Zaki.

The two delegations signed the political and technical minutes of the committee, which the ministry described as a road map for co-operation until the next session, to be held in Cairo in 2028. The statement did not detail the agreements signed.

At the committee, Abdelatty called for more trade and two-way investment and closer ties between the two business communities, and support for the role of business leaders within the framework of the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Business Council. He said Egypt welcomed Kuwaiti investors as partners in its development and would remove any obstacles they faced, pointing to efforts to improve the investment climate and offer competitive incentives.







In his meeting with the crown prince, Abdelatty pointed to structural and fiscal reforms Egypt had carried out with major international institutions for more than a decade, which he said had made the economy more resilient and competitive. He said the government would offer incentives to Kuwaiti companies, including the golden licence, and that Egyptian companies were ready to provide technical and logistical support to Kuwaiti partners.

Abdelatty also praised the role of the Egyptian community in Kuwait's development, thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its care of Egyptians living there, and said Egypt was ready to supply more skilled professionals and trained workers to meet the needs of Kuwait's labour market.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Kuwait and its rejection and condemnation of any attacks targeting Kuwaiti territory or other Gulf states. The two sides also discussed the Palestinian issue and the situation in Gaza, the crises in Sudan and Yemen, and the security of navigation in the Gulf, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

They stressed the importance of political and diplomatic solutions, preventing escalation and sparing the region further military confrontation, and agreed to keep co-ordinating to preserve regional security and stability.