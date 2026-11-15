MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday reviewed the country's economic and social development plan for 2026/27, which targets economic growth of 5.4% and total investments of EGP 3.7trn, alongside increased private-sector participation and expanded digital government services.

Al-Sisi discussed the plan during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Planning and Economic Development Minister Ahmed Rostom. The meeting also addressed the National Economic Transformation Programme for 2027-2030 and preparations for a business meeting in Cairo in cooperation with the World Economic Forum.

Rostom said the 2026/27 plan includes amendments to legal and regulatory frameworks aimed at improving the investment climate and safeguarding investors' rights, alongside reforms related to the State Ownership Policy and the government's asset offering programme.

Al-Sisi called for greater private-sector participation and competition, stressing the importance of adopting policies that boost employment and create more job opportunities.

The meeting also reviewed the 2027-2030 National Economic Transformation Programme, which is being developed in alignment with existing sectoral strategies, Egypt's industrial development strategy and its national employment strategy. The programme includes measures aimed at strengthening the economy's resilience to crises.

Officials also discussed plans to expand electronic payment options for government services and make them more accessible to Egyptians both at home and abroad, following recommendations from the Egypt Forum 2026.

Al-Sisi instructed officials to begin developing new electronic payment mechanisms to accelerate the digitalisation of government services and enhance their efficiency and transparency.

Rostom said the Planning and Economic Development Ministry was also working to identify the skills most in demand in the labour market to improve workforce planning and expand training programmes for government employees and officials, including through a partnership with LinkedIn.

The president also reviewed preparations for an Egypt-focused business meeting scheduled to take place in Cairo on November 16-17, 2026, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum. The event is expected to showcase investment opportunities across various sectors, according to the presidency.

Al-Sisi directed officials to finalise the regulatory and institutional frameworks for new financing mechanisms involving international institutions and private-sector participation in infrastructure projects, with the aim of easing pressure on foreign currency resources.

He also stressed that financing requests should undergo institutional assessment against national priorities and available alternative funding options, instructing officials to select the most favourable arrangements in terms of cost and financing conditions.