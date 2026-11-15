MENAFN - Gulf Times) Coinciding with the launch of an exhibition of paintings and sculptures, Amal al-Sada says recycling materials opens new horizons for creativity.

Qatari artist Amal al-Sada has unveiled an exhibition of handcrafted floral works at Al Dana Club's Yaka Hall.

The showcase features a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures and innovative designs that marry the beauty of flowers with meticulous craftsmanship.

Drawing on a variety of materials and artistic techniques, it reflects the evolution of al-Sada's journey in handicrafts while encouraging creativity and the repurposing of discarded materials.

This is al-Sada's second solo exhibition in handicrafts, but the first devoted entirely to flowers. The artist offers a fresh perspective, using a wide range of materials and experimenting with techniques and styles distinct from those of her earlier show.

She also places special emphasis on the backdrop accompanying each piece, regarding it as vital to highlighting the artworks and enhancing their presence.

Al-Sada said her philosophy towards work and creativity is captured in the phrase“I can.” Life itself, she explained, much like painting and art, is a philosophy. That conviction drives her to keep experimenting, refining her ideas and turning them into tangible works. She noted that the paintings and designs on display reflect the progress she strives to achieve in her handcrafted creations.

The exhibition went beyond floral paintings in varied colours and forms, also featuring striking sculptures and artistic compositions that turned the venue into a space where art and nature converge.

It even drew photography enthusiasts, who found the diverse works and designs a perfect aesthetic backdrop for capturing images and documenting the details of the show.

Al-Sada expressed delight at the positive reception of the exhibition, which focused on handicrafts and upcycling.

She said the turnout reflects the community's interest in innovative ideas, particularly the importance of turning discarded materials and simple everyday items into pieces with both aesthetic value and an environmental message.

“Discarded materials and simple resources are a treasure in the hands of an artist; they can be transformed into truly exceptional, creative works,” she added.

Al-Sada also noted that the diverse range of visitors, including art and creativity enthusiasts as well as family and friends, had a significant, positive impact and served as a powerful incentive to pursue new creative endeavours.

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