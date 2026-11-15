MENAFN - Gulf Times) The narrow lanes, storied neighbourhoods and treasured landmarks of old Doha are set to become the stage for a six-month journey through Qatar's living heritage, as the capital prepares to reconnect its past with the present through an immersive cultural experience celebrating the people, places and traditions that shaped its identity.

Qatar Tourism will launch Skeek Al Doha on November 24, transforming five historic landmarks into an interconnected cultural walking trail that invites residents and visitors to rediscover the city's roots through storytelling, interactive experiences, community activities and seasonal celebrations.

Running until mid-May 2027, the initiative promises more than a conventional heritage tour. It seeks to breathe new life into restored historic spaces, turning them into vibrant meeting points where memories are shared, traditions revisited and the stories of generations brought to life.

The project forms part of Qatar Tourism's broader strategy to diversify the country's tourism offering by developing distinctive experiences anchored in its cultural identity, while ensuring that historic landmarks remain relevant and accessible to contemporary audiences.

His Excellency Qatar Tourism Chairman Saad bin Ali al-Kharji said the initiative reflected a commitment to creating meaningful visitor experiences while safeguarding the country's cultural inheritance.

"Skeek Al Doha reflects our commitment to diversifying Qatar's tourism offering by developing distinctive experiences rooted in our cultural heritage," he said.

"By connecting historic landmarks through a single cultural route, we are activating heritage assets and creating new ways for residents and visitors to engage with the history, identity and traditions that have shaped our nation."

He said the approach would strengthen Qatar's cultural tourism appeal while preserving its heritage for future generations, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the heart of Skeek Al Doha are five restored destinations, each opening a different window onto the capital's transformation from a close-knit community of traditional neighbourhoods into a modern metropolis.

Fereej al-Asmakh offers a glimpse into the rhythms of traditional neighbourhood life, where communal bonds and everyday customs formed the fabric of society. Bayt al-Zaman traces Doha's architectural heritage, commercial traditions and family memories, evoking the character of a city shaped by trade and human connections.

The Founder's House Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed al-Thani takes visitors deeper into Qatar's historical foundations, exploring the leadership values and defining moments that helped forge the nation's identity.

At Doha Stadium, the spotlight shifts to the country's sporting heritage, tracing the beginnings of a footballing journey that would eventually place Qatar on the global sporting map.

Dar al-Kutub al-Qatariya completes the trail with a celebration of intellectual heritage, highlighting the role of books, archives and historical records in safeguarding the nation's collective memory.

The experience will evolve throughout its six-month run, with a changing calendar of workshops, cultural events and interactive performances designed to reflect the seasons and major occasions in Qatar's social and cultural life.

December will bring Qatar National Day celebrations, followed by family-oriented cultural activities in January and sporting experiences around National Sport Day in February.

Ramadan evenings in March will evoke the warmth of traditional Qatari hospitality, with activities showcasing local crafts and customs, while special Eid al-Fitr programming will add to the festive atmosphere.

A defining feature of Skeek Al Doha is the involvement of local communities in shaping its content and character. Rather than presenting heritage solely through monuments and historical accounts, the initiative draws on the lived experiences, recollections and traditions of people whose stories form an integral part of Doha's evolution.

This intergenerational approach places local voices at the centre of the visitor experience, allowing older generations to pass on their memories while younger audiences discover the cultural foundations of the city they inhabit today.

For Qatar Tourism, the initiative also represents a longer-term investment in cultural tourism, demonstrating how historic spaces can be revitalised without losing their authenticity.

By weaving together architecture, sport, literature, community life and national history, Skeek Al Doha aims to offer a richer understanding of the capital's character - not simply as a city of striking modern landmarks, but as a place whose enduring identity lives in its old streets, shared memories and timeless traditions.

Old Doha living heritage cultural experience Skeek Al Doha