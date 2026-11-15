MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's strong financial buffers and high creditworthiness position the country to absorb market disruptions and capture revenue windfalls during periods of elevated global energy prices, according to a global credit report.

In its latest sector assessment, Moody's Ratings grouped Qatar, rated Aa2 stable, among energy exporters with strong buffers alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Australia.

The rating agency noted that heightened geopolitical tensions and a recent energy price shock have prompted governments worldwide to prioritise energy security, affordability, and industrial resilience.

Brent crude reached a peak of $118 per barrel in late October and averaged $91 per barrel year-to-date, generating higher export receipts for major hydrocarbon producers.

Across global markets, tighter gas supplies and elevated prices have triggered broad fiscal interventions, with 98 governments providing consumer fuel support by mid-October, up from 56 five months earlier.

Moody's stated that liquefied natural gas-importing economies in Asia-Pacific may rely more heavily on coal generation or delay coal plant retirements when gas supply tightens.

Meanwhile, hydrocarbon producers in the Gulf continue to channel export revenues into long-term economic transformation.

Moody's stated that net fuel exports still account for about 33% to 38% of gross domestic product in Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq, compared with 16% to 28% in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman.

Saudi Arabia has accelerated renewable energy capacity additions for domestic consumption and new industries such as hydrogen from a low base, the report noted.

For Gulf hydrocarbon exporters, the rating agency pointed out that nuclear power frees hydrocarbons for export rather than reducing import risk, though cost, construction timelines, and regional safety concerns keep expansion cautious and uneven.

The UAE's Barakah plant remains the region's only operating nuclear station, supplying about 25% of domestic electricity, while a July agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia opens a path to domestic enrichment.

Over the medium term, Moody's stated that global decarbonisation policies and rising renewable electricity generation could lower hydrocarbon demand.

The agency noted that sovereign credit outcomes during this pragmatic energy transition will depend on fiscal space, institutional execution capacity, and access to finance.

Exporters with lower production costs and substantial financial reserves remain far better insulated against long-term demand shifts than producers with high fiscal break-even prices and limited buffers, it added.

market disruptions global energy prices global credit report energy security