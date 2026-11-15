MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Sunday called for a decisive shift from treating young people as spectators in peacebuilding to empowering them as architects of regional stability, as Doha brought together youth delegates from 17 Arab countries to help shape policies aimed at preventing conflicts and fostering lasting peace.

The call came at the opening of the three-day Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security 2026, organised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth in collaboration with the Arab League and several United Nations agencies, programmes and funds.

Addressing ministers, senior officials and representatives of international organisations, His Excellency Ministry of Sports and Youth Undersecretary Yasir bin Abdullah al-Jamal said Qatar's hosting of the forum reflected its commitment to placing young people at the heart of peacebuilding and decision-making.

He stressed that young people, despite bearing the consequences of conflicts, humanitarian crises and digital challenges, could become powerful agents of change when equipped with knowledge, opportunities and confidence.

"Peace forged without young people's involvement does not last," he said, emphasising that development initiatives excluding their participation were equally unlikely to achieve their objectives.

Al-Jamal highlighted Qatar's investment in education, sport, culture and innovation, alongside its support for education in conflict zones, youth participation in international forums and diplomatic efforts centred on dialogue and mediation.

He said the forum would focus on two priorities - partnerships and meaningful participation - culminating in the drafting of the Doha Youth Document, intended to support implementation of the Arab Youth, Peace and Security Strategy at national and regional levels.

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Gohar Nabil praised Qatar's support for Arab youth initiatives, urging governments to move beyond consultation and give young people genuine responsibilities in policymaking and monitoring implementation.

Arab League Youth and Sports Department Director Faisal Ali Ghassal said Doha's hosting offered an opportunity to translate the Arab Youth, Peace and Security Strategy (2023–2028), adopted at the 2024 Arab Summit in Bahrain, into tangible programmes.

He highlighted the importance of protecting young people affected by conflict and displacement, particularly Palestinian youth, and safeguarding their access to education and employment.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs Felipe Paullier, addressing participants from New York, urged stronger institutional support for youth-led peacebuilding initiatives, particularly those involving young people affected by conflict.

Qatar's Youth Affairs Department Director Fawaz al-Musifri told QNA that the forum supported UN Security Council Resolution 2250 and sought to ensure young people's proposals influenced regional peace and security policies.

He said recommendations prepared with the Arab League's technical team would be submitted for adoption and circulated among Arab countries.

Unicef Deputy Regional Director Abdul Aziz Fofana underscored the urgency of action, revealing that 44.8mn children across the region required humanitarian assistance, while at least 30mn remained out of school.

He warned that youth unemployment and barriers facing young women further threatened regional stability, urging governments to provide sustained resources and ensure the forum's recommendations translated into measurable results.

The gathering aims to establish a lasting framework for youth participation, reinforcing Doha's role as a platform for regional dialogue and co-operation.

Ministry of Sports and Youth humanitarian crises digital challenges