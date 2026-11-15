MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Cumulative confirmed cases in the six-month-old Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak have topped 11,100 with over 5,400 deaths, the Africa CDC said Sunday, warning that "immense challenges" are driving its continued spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a statement issued Sunday, which marked six months since the DRC declared the outbreak on May 15, the Africa CDC said that insecurity "remains one of the greatest obstacles to the response," with over 80 attacks on health care during the past six months. It warned that ongoing conflict, displacement, and movement restrictions have continued to complicate containment efforts.

Despite the "significant progresses" made in bringing lifesaving services closer to affected communities, the agency said that an average of 400 to 500 new cases continue to be reported each week in the DRC. As the outbreak further spreads, the agency noted that the virus has expanded from just three health zones in a single province to about 67 health zones across eight of the DRC's provinces.

The African Union's specialized continental public health agency, in particular, voiced concern over the disease's significant impact on children. Africa CDC data showed that children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one-third of deaths. Seven out of 10 children under five with confirmed Ebola have died.

It warned that the current low contact follow-up rate and high number of community deaths show that infections are still being identified too late. It said recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria underscore the continuing risk of the virus spreading beyond national borders.

On a positive note, the Africa CDC highlighted that most of the outbreak's early epicenters have been successfully brought under control and rapid transmission has been halted, while around 3,000 patients have recovered from Ebola. It said almost 90 percent of registered deaths are now managed through safe and dignified burials, diagnostic capacity has grown from just two laboratories to more than two dozen, and close to 2,000 treatment beds are now available across 104 treatment and transit centers.

The agency further highlighted that enhanced cross-border collaboration has strengthened surveillance, information-sharing and coordination. Stressing the lack of licensed vaccines or targeted medical countermeasures to the Bundibugyo Ebola strain, it noted that scientific research is currently advancing, including the evaluation of candidate treatments and vaccines.

"These successes remain fragile, however, and must be protected and scaled up across the affected and at-risk areas," the agency said, adding that fast and flexible funding must be sustained through 2027, alongside political commitment, safe access, the protection of healthcare workers, and meaningful community participation.