MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Prisoners' Club has affirmed that Israeli occupation forces continue to target Palestinian journalists by intensifying arrests and prosecutions, leveraging the military judicial system and arbitrary detention mechanisms, including administrative detention.

In a statement issued today, the Prisoners' Club reported that 38 journalists are currently held in Israeli occupation prisons, including five women. Additionally, two journalists from Gaza have been subjected to enforced disappearance since October 7, 2023, with no information available regarding their fate or detention conditions.

The Club noted that detained journalists face systemic abuses alongside all other Palestinian prisoners, including physical assault, torture, mistreatment, severe detention conditions, and the denial of fundamental rights guaranteed under international humanitarian law and international human rights law. The statement added that these violations occur alongside systematic attacks that have claimed the lives of more than 260 journalists in Gaza.

The Club renewed its call for international human rights and press freedom organizations to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities, take urgent action to stop the targeting of Palestinian journalists, and work toward the immediate release of all detained media workers.