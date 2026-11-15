MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On November 15, the United States and nine Pax Silica participants signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity at the Pax Silica Founders Retreat, convened by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

The Declaration affirms that economic security is fundamental to national security, sets out the participants' common understanding of the sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure that underpin Super Intelligence (SI) supply chains, and declares that safeguarding them is a shared endeavor. It also resolves to establish working groups to carry common purpose into common practice, with five proposed groups covering pro-innovation policy frameworks, SI adoption in key sectors, supply chain cooperation across the SI stack, safe harbors and supply chain security hubs, and SI security and resilience.

Less than a year after its launch, Pax Silica is entering a new phase. With the San Francisco Declaration, the coalition cements its shared principles into a working partnership with a common baseline and a path to act on it. No nation can secure the foundations of the SI era alone, and the prosperity SI makes possible will only be as durable as the supply chains and infrastructure beneath it. By agreeing on what must be protected and committing to protect it together, participants are laying the secure foundations on which partner nations can innovate, invest, and grow.

The text of the following Declaration was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

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The San Francisco Declaration

On the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity

We, the undersigned participants, joined by our shared interest in the sovereignty, security, and prosperity of our peoples:

Recognizing the importance of promoting innovation, trusted technology partnerships, resilient and diversified supply chains, and mutually beneficial access to emerging technologies;

Recognizing further that the security of our peoples cannot be separated from the security of our economies and those of our closest partners - that the resilience and security of supply chains, the integrity of essential systems, and leadership in strategic, trusted technologies are critically important to national security;

Reconfirming that resilience is best achieved by reducing excessive dependencies through diversified and trusted supply chains and by building trusted capabilities across the participants;

Affirming, therefore, that economic security is fundamental to national security, and that no nation can be secure without securing its critical systems and technologies from those that would do it harm;

Convinced that durable economic security among aligned partners rests on the vigilant protection of the foundations on which our economies depend and on the active promotion of shared innovation and technological leadership;

Reinforcing the importance of coordinated efforts to address economic coercion, supply chain disruptions, and non-market policies and practices and their market-distorting effects, while protecting private investment and ensuring a level playing field for innovation and growth;

Reaffirming the importance of cooperation on the enforcement of our respective policies to protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access, influence, or control, as stated in the Pax Silica Declaration;

Resolved to establish working groups among us to give effect to our shared vision of super intelligence (SI)1-led growth and economic security, so that common purpose may be carried into common practice;

Mindful that such work must be anchored in a shared understanding of foundational concepts;

Do hereby declare our common understanding that the protection of such foundations is essential to economic security and enduring prosperity:

First, sensitive technologies - including goods, software, materials, knowledge, components and inputs used to produce them, and their means of production essential to SI supply chains, whose theft, illicit transfer, or acquisition by hostile actors would confer a meaningful military or intelligence advantage, or undue economic leverage over the participants, or whose unauthorized transfer or misuse could pose significant risks to the economic and national security of the participants.

Second, critical infrastructure - including the physical and digital systems and assets underpinning SI supply chains on which the security, economic function, and essential services of the participants depend. This includes the ports, terminals, transport, communications, and logistics networks, the ICT and energy infrastructure that their operations depend on, as well as the digital platforms that facilitate their coordination and management, whose disruption, degradation, hostile control, or the unauthorized exposure of the data flowing through them would cause significant harm or dysfunction.

We affirm that the safeguarding of these sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure is a shared endeavor; that the security of each participant is strengthened by the vigilance of all; and that we engage in this common cause as aligned partners - in defense of the prosperity and independence of our peoples.

For some participants,“super intelligence” refers to“artificial intelligence.” ↑

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