A private wellness assessment can cost money, but Medicare beneficiaries may already have access to a covered preventive visit. Medicare Part B covers a yearly Wellness visit once every 12 months after the initial eligibility requirements are satisfied.

During the appointment, your healthcare provider reviews health risks, medications, medical history, and opportunities to prevent future problems. There's generally no charge when the provider accepts Medicare assignment, although additional tests or services performed during the same appointment may result in a bill.

One important distinction: This visit isn't a traditional head-to-toe physical, so confirm exactly what's included before scheduling.

Paying out of pocket for a vaccine can be an unnecessary expense when Medicare already covers it. Part B generally covers qualifying flu, pneumococcal, COVID-19, and hepatitis B vaccinations without cost-sharing when applicable requirements are met. Meanwhile, Medicare Part D covers recommended adult vaccines that fall outside Part B, including shingles and certain RSV vaccinations, without deductibles or copayments.

Coverage depends on the vaccine, applicable recommendations, and how the provider or pharmacy bills the service. Before paying the retail price for a shot, ask whether your Medicare coverage can be billed directly and whether the location participates in your plan.

Medicare decisions can be confusing enough to make paid assistance sound appealing, particularly when you're comparing prescription costs, specialist networks, and deductibles. But there's a free resource that many beneficiaries never use: the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, better known as SHIP. These federally supported state programs provide personalized, unbiased counseling about Medicare coverage, billing questions, appeals, and financial assistance.

You can locate your state's program through the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center without agreeing to purchase an insurance policy. For someone facing a major coverage decision, free counseling may help avoid both an unnecessary advisory fee and a costly enrollment mistake.

That fitness membership you've been paying for every month might already be included in your insurance benefits. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer access to participating gyms, exercise classes, or fitness programs as supplemental benefits. These programs aren't included in every plan, and participating facilities or available services can vary considerably.

Check your plan's Evidence of Coverage or call the insurer to determine whether you're eligible and which nearby facilities participate. If you're paying $35 monthly for a membership that a covered program could replace, that's a potential $420 in annual savings without giving up your exercise routine.

Health screening packages sometimes promise peace of mind in exchange for hundreds of dollars in testing fees. Before purchasing one, find out whether the services you actually need are already included in Medicare's preventive screening benefits.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive certain cancer screenings, diabetes screenings, cardiovascular assessments, and other preventive services without cost-sharing when coverage conditions are satisfied. However, diagnostic tests, additional procedures, or services performed outside the applicable coverage rules may involve out-of-pocket charges. Ask your healthcare provider which screenings are appropriate for your age and medical history, then verify coverage before paying a private company for potentially duplicative testing.

Tax season can be expensive when you're paying a commercial preparer to handle a relatively straightforward return. The IRS-supported Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free assistance to qualifying taxpayers age 60 and older, with particular attention to retirement-related tax questions. Volunteers can help with many common filing situations, although complicated investments, business arrangements, and certain other matters may fall outside the program's scope.

The IRS free tax preparation directory can help you locate participating sites, and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides another free option. If you normally spend $150 or $200 preparing your taxes, checking these programs before filing could preserve money for groceries, utilities, or other necessities.

A public library card may be one of the most overlooked money-saving tools available to retirees. Depending on your library system, it could provide access to ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, movies, educational resources, and technology classes. Services such as Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy are available through participating libraries, although borrowing limits and available titles vary.

Someone paying $18 monthly for an audiobook or entertainment subscription could potentially save $216 annually by replacing some purchases with library resources. Visit your library's website or ask a librarian which digital services are included with your card before automatically renewing another paid membership.

Prescription costs can become a serious burden when several medications require monthly refills. Medicare's Extra Help program assists eligible people with limited income and resources by reducing certain Part D prescription expenses. For 2027, qualifying beneficiaries generally pay no Part D plan premium or deductible under the program, with covered prescriptions subject to applicable reduced copayment limits. Eligibility depends on financial circumstances, and some beneficiaries qualify automatically through other assistance programs while others must apply. Even if you were previously denied assistance, a change in income or resources may make it worth checking your eligibility again.

The savings depend on which services you're already purchasing and whether suitable no-cost alternatives are available. Consider a hypothetical retiree who discovers that an existing insurance benefit, public library program, and free tax preparation service could replace three recurring expenses.