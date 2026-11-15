(MENAFN- Saving Advice) A $35 gym membership. An $18 audiobook subscription. Another $150 to have someone prepare your taxes. None of those expenses seems outrageous on its own, but together they can take a noticeable bite out of a retirement budget. Here's the frustrating part: Some older Americans are paying for services they could already access through Medicare, their insurance company, or community programs. The benefits aren't always advertised clearly, and eligibility rules can make them easy to overlook. Sometimes the problem is simply that nobody mentioned what was available. Before renewing another subscription or paying for a service out of pocket, check these eight expenses that might not need to come out of your retirement savings.1. Medicare Annual Wellness Visits
A private wellness assessment can cost money, but Medicare beneficiaries may already have access to a covered preventive visit. Medicare Part B covers a yearly Wellness visit once every 12 months after the initial eligibility requirements are satisfied.
During the appointment, your healthcare provider reviews health risks, medications, medical history, and opportunities to prevent future problems. There's generally no charge when the provider accepts Medicare assignment, although additional tests or services performed during the same appointment may result in a bill.
One important distinction: This visit isn't a traditional head-to-toe physical, so confirm exactly what's included before scheduling.2. Vaccinations You May Already Have Covered
Paying out of pocket for a vaccine can be an unnecessary expense when Medicare already covers it. Part B generally covers qualifying flu, pneumococcal, COVID-19, and hepatitis B vaccinations without cost-sharing when applicable requirements are met. Meanwhile, Medicare Part D covers recommended adult vaccines that fall outside Part B, including shingles and certain RSV vaccinations, without deductibles or copayments.
Coverage depends on the vaccine, applicable recommendations, and how the provider or pharmacy bills the service. Before paying the retail price for a shot, ask whether your Medicare coverage can be billed directly and whether the location participates in your plan.3. Help Choosing or Understanding Medicare Coverage
Medicare decisions can be confusing enough to make paid assistance sound appealing, particularly when you're comparing prescription costs, specialist networks, and deductibles. But there's a free resource that many beneficiaries never use: the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, better known as SHIP. These federally supported state programs provide personalized, unbiased counseling about Medicare coverage, billing questions, appeals, and financial assistance.
You can locate your state's program through the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center without agreeing to purchase an insurance policy. For someone facing a major coverage decision, free counseling may help avoid both an unnecessary advisory fee and a costly enrollment mistake.4. Gym Memberships Included in Medicare Advantage Plans
That fitness membership you've been paying for every month might already be included in your insurance benefits. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer access to participating gyms, exercise classes, or fitness programs as supplemental benefits. These programs aren't included in every plan, and participating facilities or available services can vary considerably.
Check your plan's Evidence of Coverage or call the insurer to determine whether you're eligible and which nearby facilities participate. If you're paying $35 monthly for a membership that a covered program could replace, that's a potential $420 in annual savings without giving up your exercise routine.5. Preventive Screenings You Don't Need to Purchase Privately
Health screening packages sometimes promise peace of mind in exchange for hundreds of dollars in testing fees. Before purchasing one, find out whether the services you actually need are already included in Medicare's preventive screening benefits.
Eligible beneficiaries can receive certain cancer screenings, diabetes screenings, cardiovascular assessments, and other preventive services without cost-sharing when coverage conditions are satisfied. However, diagnostic tests, additional procedures, or services performed outside the applicable coverage rules may involve out-of-pocket charges. Ask your healthcare provider which screenings are appropriate for your age and medical history, then verify coverage before paying a private company for potentially duplicative testing.6. Tax Preparation Services
Tax season can be expensive when you're paying a commercial preparer to handle a relatively straightforward return. The IRS-supported Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free assistance to qualifying taxpayers age 60 and older, with particular attention to retirement-related tax questions. Volunteers can help with many common filing situations, although complicated investments, business arrangements, and certain other matters may fall outside the program's scope.
The IRS free tax preparation directory can help you locate participating sites, and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides another free option. If you normally spend $150 or $200 preparing your taxes, checking these programs before filing could preserve money for groceries, utilities, or other necessities.7. Entertainment and Digital Subscriptions Through Your Library
A public library card may be one of the most overlooked money-saving tools available to retirees. Depending on your library system, it could provide access to ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, movies, educational resources, and technology classes. Services such as Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy are available through participating libraries, although borrowing limits and available titles vary.
Someone paying $18 monthly for an audiobook or entertainment subscription could potentially save $216 annually by replacing some purchases with library resources. Visit your library's website or ask a librarian which digital services are included with your card before automatically renewing another paid membership.8. Prescription Assistance You Might Qualify For
Prescription costs can become a serious burden when several medications require monthly refills. Medicare's Extra Help program assists eligible people with limited income and resources by reducing certain Part D prescription expenses. For 2027, qualifying beneficiaries generally pay no Part D plan premium or deductible under the program, with covered prescriptions subject to applicable reduced copayment limits. Eligibility depends on financial circumstances, and some beneficiaries qualify automatically through other assistance programs while others must apply. Even if you were previously denied assistance, a change in income or resources may make it worth checking your eligibility again.How Much Could You Actually Save in a Year?
The savings depend on which services you're already purchasing and whether suitable no-cost alternatives are available. Consider a hypothetical retiree who discovers that an existing insurance benefit, public library program, and free tax preparation service could replace three recurring expenses.
|Expense eliminated
|Potential annual savings
| $35 monthly gym membership
| $420
| $18 monthly entertainment subscription
| $216
| $150 annual tax preparation fee
| $150
| Total potential savings
| $786
That's $786 a year that could remain in the household budget without reducing spending on necessary healthcare, food, or housing. Over five years, the same annual savings would total $3,930, assuming costs and benefits remained unchanged. These figures are illustrative rather than guaranteed savings, but they show why reviewing existing benefits can be worthwhile.
How to Find Benefits You May Be Missing
Start with the insurance coverage you're already paying for, including Medicare Advantage, employer retiree insurance, or other supplemental benefits. Review the Evidence of Coverage and look for preventive services, fitness programs, prescription assistance, and other included benefits that you haven't used. Next, contact your local library, senior center, or Area Agency on Aging to ask about free community resources and services. The federal Eldercare Locator can connect older adults and caregivers with local aging-related assistance programs. Keep a list of what you currently pay for and compare it against available benefits before canceling anything or changing your healthcare arrangements.
Free Doesn't Always Mean There Are No Conditions
An advertised benefit may still have eligibility requirements, participating-provider restrictions, service limits, or other conditions. For example, Medicare's annual Wellness visit can be free while additional diagnostic services performed during the appointment generate charges. A Medicare Advantage fitness program might cover participating gyms but not the facility you've used for years. Prescription assistance programs also have financial eligibility requirements, and library services depend on local availability. Confirm the actual terms before assuming that an alternative will completely replace something you're currently paying for.
Your Retirement Budget May Have More Room Than You Think
Saving money in retirement doesn't always require cutting back on the things you enjoy or need. Sometimes the better approach is finding out whether you've already paid for access through your insurance premiums, taxes, or existing community resources. Medicare benefits, free tax preparation, library services, and qualifying prescription assistance can provide real financial value when used appropriately. Even replacing one unnecessary monthly expense could free up hundreds of dollars over the course of a year.
Have you discovered a service you were paying for that was already available through Medicare, your insurance, or a local community program?
Drew Blankenship
Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.
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