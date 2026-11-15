Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made headlines after performing in Indore despite facing opposition and security concerns ahead of his concert. During his performance on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the singer recited the iconic couplet 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai' by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, leaving the audience cheering.

Diljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori's Famous Couplets

Diljit began his live concert by asking the audience to chant 'Jai Shri Mahakal'. Addressing the crowd, he said that nobody could stop them from coming to the land of Mahakal.

The singer also spoke about the attempts allegedly made to prevent his Indore performance. He told the audience that he had promised to come and would never back out after making a commitment to his fans.

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out," he said.

He then recited Rahat Indori's famous lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindostan thodi hai."

The couplet, which highlights India's shared identity and collective contribution, received significant attention.

Bomb Threats And Restrictions Ahead Of Indore Concert

Diljit's Indore concert had faced several challenges even before the event. Emails threatening bomb blasts were reportedly sent to the Indore Mayor's office, three banks and three private schools. However, after an investigation, police described the messages as prima facie fake.

The concert also faced objections over four songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Case and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Authorities directed the organisers not to include these tracks in the setlist following concerns raised by the Department of Women and Child Development.

Security arrangements were also tightened at the venue, with police personnel, volunteers, baggage scanners and drone surveillance deployed to manage the crowd.

Despite the opposition, restrictions and security concerns, Diljit went ahead with his performance. His reference to Rahat Indori's iconic poetry became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.