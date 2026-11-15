A developing low-pressure system over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal is moving towards the north-northwest and is expected to strengthen further, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16. It may strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17.

The weather system is expected to continue moving northwestwards over the following two days, potentially approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast. Its movement and intensity will determine the extent of rainfall and wind activity along the eastern coastline.

Heavy Rain Warning for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience varying rainfall conditions over the next few days. On November 16, isolated parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rainfall. Some areas in south Tamil Nadu could also experience light showers, while most other regions are expected to remain dry.

However, the situation may change on November 17, when heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is forecast at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph during the rain, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain cautious.

Other parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Isolated parts of south Tamil Nadu could witness light rain, while predominantly dry conditions are likely elsewhere.

Temperature Forecast and Fishermen Advised to Stay Alert

Despite the developing cyclone threat, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 16 and November 19. Temperatures may rise slightly but are likely to remain close to seasonal averages.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in some neighbourhoods. The maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 30-31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen operating along the north Tamil Nadu coast. Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph, are likely on November 16.

Fishermen and residents in coastal areas have been advised to follow weather updates and take necessary precautions. With the Bay of Bengal system expected to strengthen further, rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu could intensify depending on its movement.