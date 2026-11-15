MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Lily Collins expressed immense pride and emotion as she celebrated her father, legendary musician Phil Collins, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute, Lily described witnessing the milestone alongside her family as a“monumentally special” moment, recalling how some of her earliest and most treasured memories were shaped by her father's music.

“To see my dad's extraordinary legacy celebrated with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is something I don't think I'll ever quite have the words for. And to stand beside my family while he accepted his award was monumentally special.”

She also lauded his enduring impact on generations of music lovers, saying that seeing him receive the love and recognition after everything he has been through was indescribable.

“Some of my earliest and most treasured memories are wrapped up in his music, and to witness the impact he's had on so many people throughout the decades and the lives he's touched along the way makes this honor all the more special. Congratulations Dad, on this incredible achievement.”

“Seeing you up there on stage embracing all the love, support, and recognition in the room after everything you've been through is indescribable. There is no one more deserving. We couldn't be more proud. I couldn't be more proud. I love you...”

Lily began performing on screen at the age of two in the sitcom Growing Pains. In the late 2000s, she began acting and modelling more regularly, and gained recognition for her supporting role in the sports drama film The Blind Side.

She went on to star in several films, including the horror film Priest, the thriller Abduction, and the fantasy films Mirror Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

She was showered with compliments for her portrayals of a young actress in the romantic comedy Rules Don't Apply in 2016, and a young adult with anorexia in the drama To the Bone. She appeared in the biopics Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Tolkien and Mank.

She played Fantine in the miniseries Les Miserables and Emily in Paris, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Television Series Musical or Comedy and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.