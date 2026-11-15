MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchy, Nov 16 (IANS) A restoration project costing an estimated Rs 6.8 crore is being planned for Arulmigu Choleeswarar Temple at V Thuraiyur in Lalgudi taluk in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, offering the deteriorating shrine a chance to regain structural stability while retaining its architectural heritage.

Believed to bear influences of Chola architecture, the temple has suffered extensive deterioration. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department invited tenders last week for conservation work, which is expected to take 24 months to complete.

The proposed intervention will focus on preserving the temple's surviving architectural elements while addressing damage to the structure, according to department officials. It could also provide specialists with an opportunity to document features that may shed light on its history.

The project is part of a wider state government initiative covering 64 ancient temples across Tamil Nadu. A sum of Rs 125 crore was allocated in the 2025-26 Budget for their renovation and restoration.

Officials said restoration estimates are drawn up after assessing and classifying temples according to their structural condition.

Choleeswarar Temple has been placed in the dilapidated category, requiring conservation measures to address its deterioration. The department has invited bids from approved 'sthapathys', or traditional temple architects, and 'sirpis', or sculptors, registered with it.

Eligible government-registered contractors can also participate in association with approved temple architects.

According to a Tamil professor and archaeology enthusiast, the temple's name and stone masonry suggest architectural influences from the Chola period. These features indicate that the structure could be around 800 to 1,000 years old, although its precise age remains unconfirmed.

The shrine's deteriorated condition has made it difficult to establish its historical significance in detail. Its possible connections to the Chola period will require further examination and documentation. Scientific restoration under the supervision of qualified conservation experts could help preserve the original architectural features, the professor said. Such an approach could also facilitate research into the temple's history, heritage and antiquity.

An HR&CE official said restoration was necessary to safeguard the structure. The proposed work would seek to conserve existing architectural elements while tackling the deterioration that had left the temple in a dilapidated state.

The official added that the exercise could help experts document the temple's architectural features and establish more details about its historical importance, making conservation an opportunity both to protect the shrine and to improve understanding of its past.