MENAFN - Mid-East Info), the Middle East's homegrown social wellness concept, is expanding across the UAE, unveiling a new 500 sqm social space at One Za'abeel. Backed by $2 million in funding to support the next phase of its growth, the homegrown brand is extending its pioneering concept beyond movement and traditional recovery, bringing hospitality into the wellness experience through curated experiences and intentionally designed spaces for guests to gather, connect and stay, with sound, culture and community at its centre. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded by Ali Hassoun in 2024, PEAQ has played a defining role in shaping Dubai's social wellness scene, building its identity around a simple belief: wellness is inherently social. With PEAQ One Za'abeel, that philosophy takes on a new dimension, creating an alternative third space where the boundaries between wellness, hospitality and nightlife begin to dissolve. The result is a destination designed as much for connection and shared experiences as it is for individual wellbeing.

The choice of One Za'abeel reflects this ambition. Home to some of Dubai's most recognised hospitality and lifestyle destinations, including One&Only and SIRO, the landmark development provides a natural setting for PEAQ's hospitality-led approach, positioning wellness within a wider culture of dining, leisure and social connection.

Designed by Studio South under the creative direction of Jana Shamseddine, PEAQ One Za'abeel introduces a warmer, more elemental design, offering a distinguished contrast to PEAQ Al Quoz. Deep mocha and espresso tones run through textured surfaces, dark cork, aged brass, tinted mirrors and small-format tiles. A sculptural dropped lacquer ceiling anchors the central social space, while atmospheric lighting and considered acoustics create an environment that feels effortlessly intimate, yet unmistakably social. The design reinterprets familiar architectural elements from PEAQ Al Quoz, including the sculptural concrete cold plunges that have become a defining feature of the brand's communal approach to recovery.

Balancing shared experiences with moments of personal recovery, the destination is home to the UAE's largest social sauna, anchored within a communal bathhouse designed to make contrast therapy a collective ritual. Six cast-in-place concrete cold plunges and a hot pool complement the sauna. For those seeking a more private experience, dedicated suites offer a more secluded setting.

Taking cues from listening bar culture, PEAQ One Za'abeel introduces sound as a new dimension of recovery. An immersive Hi-Fi sound system anchors the main social space, complemented by curated music programming, signature alcohol-free cocktails from the“After Hours” bar and intimate social gatherings. The concept introduces a different rhythm to socialising, where connection, culture and wellbeing coexist, placing sound at the forefront of a more holistic approach to recovery. The experience will feature a rotating programme of listening sessions and collaborations with local and international DJs, musicians, record collectors and independent labels.

PEAQ One Za'abeel also significantly expands the brand's movement offering across two dedicated studios. Its signature Lagree method is offered through Megaformer and Microformer classes, with an emphasis on technique-led training supported by the expertise of its in-house Master Trainer, while a dedicated infrared studio introduces new sculpt classes alongside heated mat Pilates. Together, the expanded programme offers guests greater choice in how they train and connect.

Speaking on the brand's expansion and vision, Ali Hassoun, Founder of PEAQ, said:

“When we launched PEAQ, we set out to challenge the way people experience wellness in the Middle East. For us, wellness was always about more than just fitness and recovery. We wanted to create a place that became part of people's everyday lives, somewhere they could come together and connect. What we've seen over the past two years has shown us just how much people value that sense of community, and PEAQ One Za'abeel allows us to take that even further. By bringing hospitality, music and culture into the experience, we're creating a place where people want to spend time, whether that's to work out, unwind or simply connect with like-minded people. We plan to build on what we've created here in Dubai, bringing our homegrown approach to social wellness to global audiences.”

PEAQ One Za'abeel will host an exclusive media preview on 13 November 2026, ahead of its official public opening on 20 November 2026.

Founded by Ali Hassoun in Dubai in 2024, PEAQ describes itself as the Middle East's first social wellness club, bringing together movement, recovery, hospitality, and social and cultural programming. With locations in Al Quoz and One Za'abeel, PEAQ offers Lagree and movement classes, recovery facilities, hospitality experiences, and an ongoing calendar of community events and collaborations.