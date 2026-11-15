Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Chhath Puja Rituals at ITO Ghat Today

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya and performed morning rituals on the final day of Chhath Puja, seeking forgiveness for any shortcomings in the arrangements made for the festival and assuring devotees that the arrangements would be improved next year.

Gupta performed Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun at ITO Ghat in the national capital, as devotees gathered at various ghats across Delhi to mark the conclusion of the four-day festival. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister extended her greetings to devotees, particularly those from the Purvanchal region, and said the government had made every effort to ensure that Chhath Mahaparv was celebrated in a grand and divine manner.

"To the people from Purvanchal, I would like to say that we made every effort to ensure that Chhath Mahaparv gets celebrated in a divine and grand manner; forgive me if anything was lacking and I will try to make even better arrangements next year."

She also said that she had prayed to Chhathi Maiya for the happiness, prosperity and progress of people and their families.“I was praying to Maa Chhathi Maiya to keep her immense blessings upon all of us, so that happiness and prosperity come into everyone's family, everyone moves forward and progresses in their lives, and our country, India and all its citizens always move forward in this country with happiness, live their lives, and stay united with their families. Such unbreakable devotion in Maa, such strong belief in Surya Bhagwan and dedication to one's family are displayed by 'Chhathvrati' women who observe this 'nirjala' for 36 hours.” Gupta said.

Emphasising the importance of preserving traditions alongside development, she added,“While on one hand we will move forward toward development, on the other hand, let us also hold onto our heritage and uphold our traditions.”

Chhath Puja is a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi). The festival is observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16, with the festival concluding on Monday with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the end of the rigorous fast observed by devotees. Ahead of the festival, the Delhi Government made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the national capital. Special arrangements were also made to facilitate prayers and offerings to the rising Sun on Monday morning. (ANI)