BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Performs Chhath Puja Rituals at Delhi Ghats

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday performed Chhath Puja rituals and offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun at Sonia Vihar Ghat on the final day of the four-day festival. Speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Tiwari said the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi were filled with devotees observing Chhath, with celebrations extending across a stretch of approximately 15 kilometres.

"The banks of the Yamuna in Delhi are filled with those observing Chhath-the celebrations extend for about 15 kilometres along this stretch. It is early morning, and the time has come to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun God. Having already offered 'arghya' to the setting sun, we are now here at the ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi to offer it to the rising sun. There is such immense joy here--truly, a wonderful atmosphere," he said.

Tiwari described the atmosphere at the ghat as joyful and said the scale of the celebrations in the national capital was something people had not imagined earlier. "The scale at which Chhath is being celebrated in Delhi right now is something the people here had never even imagined. At one point, Chhath celebrations on the Yamuna were even prohibited, but thanks to the government--the BJP government led by PM Modi--we have managed to put all the necessary arrangements in place," he said.

After performing the rituals, Tiwari also spoke to reporters about his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, participating in the festival for the third consecutive year and extended his wishes to devotees. "We performed puja very well. This is the third year since she (his wife, Surabhi Tiwari) has been participating in Chhath. May Chhathi Maiya bless everyone. Chhath Puja has been performed on the ghats of Delhi," he said.

Following the morning 'usha arghya' at Sonia Vihar Ghat, Surabhi Tiwari also sang a Chhath Puja song. Meanwhile, devotees gathered at several ghats across the country on Monday morning to offer 'arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the conclusion of the four-day Chhath festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion and prayed to Chhathi Maiya to bless devotees observing the fast. Political leaders across the country also participated in the celebrations.

Former Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan performed Chhath Puja in Odisha and offered prayers to the rising Sun. In Bihar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin participated in the rituals in Patna, while Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary offered prayers in Munger. In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with his wife, offered 'arghya' to the rising Sun. In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, BJP MP Ravi Kishan performed the morning rituals at Bhim Sarovar in the Gorakhnath Temple premises. Devotees gathered in large numbers at ghats across the country, including Patna, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ayodhya, to offer prayers to the rising Sun on the concluding day of the festival.