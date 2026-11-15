

AAPL stock gained about 0.39% at close as markets rotated into traditional technology stocks amid uncertainty in the AI trade.

ZETA stock climbed to an annual high during regular trading hours before closing down 1.70%. FROG stock gained 2.71% at close, extending optimism from its strong quarterly results.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA), and JFrog Ltd. (FROG) jumped to 52-week highs last week amid company tailwinds, strong financial results, and Wall Street optimism.

AAPL stock gained about 0.39% at close as markets rotated into traditional technology stocks amid uncertainty in the AI trade.

ZETA stock climbed to an annual high during regular trading hours before closing down 1.70%.

FROG stock gained 2.71% at close, extending optimism from its strong quarterly results.

Apple Climbs On Market Rotation, iPhone Duo Demand

AAPL stock jumped to a 52-week high of $360.83 on Friday, closing up more than 4% last week to reverse two consecutive weeks of declines.

Shares of the company gained amid AI volatility, as investors turned to more stable names in the technology sector.

The company's strong quarterly earnings growth, enthusiasm for the foldable iPhone Duo, and a strategic pivot away from massive AI capital expenditures also added to positive sentiment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock slipped from 'neutral' to 'bearish' over 24 hours. Shares of the company have rallied 31.5% in 2026.

Zeta Gets Wall Street Thumbs Up After Impressive Q3 Results

ZETA stock rose to a 52-week high of $38.80 on Friday but ended the session lower. Shares of the company gained from rising Wall Street optimism following its impressive third-quarter results.

The company delivered its 21st consecutive beat-and-raise quarter last week, clocking a 46% increase in revenue of $492.7 million and adjusted EPS of $0.38.

Freedom Broker raised the price target on Zeta Global to $33 from $29 and maintained a 'Hold' rating on the shares following "strong" Q3 results.

Morgan Stanley, Truist, B. Riley and RBC Capital also raised their targets on the stock last week.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZETA stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained more than 83% so far this year.

JFrog Extends Optimism From Quarterly Results, Wall Street Backing

FROG stock surged to a 52-week high of $114.44 on Friday, extending to three days in the green following its stellar third-quarter results.

The company reported Q3revenue of $179.2 million, up 31% year-over-year, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32, beating Wall Street expectations on both figures.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on JFrog to $114 from $100 and kept an 'Equal Weight' rating on the shares last week, noting that following Q3 results, the firm raised its FY27 and FY28 revenue and EPS estimates to reflect stronger cloud growth and operating leverage.

Truist, JPMorgan, TD Cowen and KeyBanc were among the other analysts that raised their targets on the stock.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ZETA stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained nearly 82% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.