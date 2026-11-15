MENAFN - UkrinForm) ERR reported this, according to Ukrinform.

An arson attempt targeting the Threod defense industry facility in Viimsi took place overnight on Saturday.

Estonian Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said the perpetrators had failed to carry out their plan because Threod's own security personnel intervened. No one was injured.

Margot Palloson, head of Estonia's Internal Security Service (Kapo), said that counterintelligence had confirmed Russia's involvement in the incident, with the operation coordinated by Russian military intelligence (GRU).

“This was yet another attempt by Russia to carry out an act of sabotage in Estonia,” he said.

According to Palloson, despite the damage to the Threod building, the company's production and logistics capabilities remain unaffected.

The Internal Security Service, together with the Police and Border Guard Board, detained eight Latvian residents, five of whom have been remanded in custody.

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Asi added that the case was being investigated under a section of the Criminal Code concerning activities directed against the security of the Republic of Estonia on behalf of a foreign intelligence or security service, including gathering information or damaging property.

Threod manufactures, among other things, long-range reconnaissance and strike drones.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also commented on the news on social media platform X.

“This is yet another example of Russia using sabotage and coercion to destabilise our societies, sow fear, and divert attention from supporting Ukraine.

Faced with mounting setbacks and a lack of success on the battlefield, the Kremlin is increasingly resorting to sabotage. Ukraine's resilience and strategic momentum have clearly rattled Putin.

Estonia takes every act which tries to undermine our security extremely seriously. Our security services acted swiftly: the suspects have been detained and criminal proceedings are underway,” he wrote.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in September, Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested to Russia over the sabotage incident in Estonia and attacks on Ukraine's population and civilian infrastructure.

Photo: Arvo Soosalu/flickr