Kimberley Reid
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
I am a Postdoctoral Researcher in Climate Extremes. I research atmospheric rivers, extreme rainfall and climate change.Experience
- 2022–present Postdoctoral research associate, Monash University 2019–2022 Phd Student, The University of Melbourne
- 2018 The University of Melbourne, Master of Science
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