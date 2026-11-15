MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

It is wonderful to be back in Manila, and back in this region just weeks after our remarkable annual meetings in Thailand. At those meetings, our 191 members came together to see through the fog of uncertainty and work to understand the forces that are defining the direction of the global economy.

There are two opposing forces affecting the global economy-a negative energy shock that is holding growth down and positive AI investment shock that is pushing growth up. Both shocks are inflationary, and central banks are responding by raising interest rates, which has implications across the world.

I want to thank Thailand and prime minister Anutin for hosting the annual meetings and for creating a fantastic environment for our discussions. And, prime minister Anutin will go down in history as the only leader to play the saxophone for his guests!

Turning now to ASEAN -a bright spot in the global economy. The dynamism of this region, where progress is unstoppable and opportunities abound, is truly impressive. Despite the energy shock and the direct threats from the super El Niño, ASEAN's robust growth, at 4.9 percent, way exceeds the global 3.1 percent average.

Yes, our world is more fragmented and more shock-prone. But these very factors are also accelerating regional and cross-regional cooperation. And this applies to ASEAN. I would like to congratulate President Marcos and all of you for the new ASEAN Digital Economy Framework, a great achievement for the region.

Today, ASEAN is venturing into a brave new frontier where nothing is easy but everything is possible. And, despite all the talk of the end of globalisation, you show through your actions that interdependence still drives policy.

First case in point: Trade. This region contains some of the most open economies in the world and is a strong proponent of rules-based trade. In the face of trade tensions, ASEAN members seek new opportunities for trade agreements, as well as to correct the current pattern of trading much more with the rest of the world than with each other.

Increasing intra-regional trade offers a huge opportunity. Reducing non-tariff barriers could boost ASEAN's GDP by 4.3 percent over the long run, including up to 2.5 percent from services trade reforms alone. With smart labor market policies, we estimate this could create 4 million jobs.

Among the many benefits of the new Digital Economy Framework Agreement is fostering digital payments integration, which in turn will support intra-regional trade.

Second case in point: AI. This has been the year of the energy shock, but also the year of AI-love it, hate it, or fear it, AI is here, and it is here to stay. Some of the ASEAN economies are at the vanguard of the AI building boom, seeing surging investment, trade, and growth.

While not all may be in this group, all can and must aspire to be the best kind of AI adopters, taking steps to increase preparedness, control threats to financial stability, ensure broad access, manage risks to jobs-especially for the youth-all to maximise medium-term productivity gains.

And ASEAN, as always, aspires to beat the global average, working to remove barriers to investment, improve regulation, and invest in people. I know you will also play your part in the global cybersecurity effort.

ASEAN members stand at different stages of development, shoulder different debt burdens, and face different pressures. Across all of ASEAN, economic resilience reflects years of investing in sound economic frameworks and institutions-you will need to let them do their work now to help contain both inflation and public debt. ASEAN's tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 12 percent, below the 15 percent average in other parts of Asia - it is an area where action is even more pressing today.

This is where the Fund can be of value through our role in transmitting best practice within and across regions. Most importantly, we commit to support your shared vision of strength through integration. In recent years, we have focused on trade. Going forward, our homework includes helping you build deep and liquid capital markets and assess the impact of AI on financial stability, growth and jobs.

ASEAN: you have the wind in your sails, and you can count on the IMF as a partner on this voyage.