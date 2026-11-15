MENAFN - Asia Times) China's latest live-fire missile interception exercise highlights a major doctrinal shift as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) races to protect its mainland leadership, nuclear arsenal and growing aircraft carrier fleet from US precision strikes, Indian submarine-launched nuclear missiles and allied anti-ship networks.

The PLA successfully demonstrated the simultaneous interception of two new-type missile targets, including a ballistic missile that abruptly altered its trajectory during flight, multiple media outlets reported.

According to Chinese state media reports, the Central Theater Command Air Force's“Shenwei Missile Battalion” conducted the weapons verification exercise in a desert landscape resembling northwest China, after deploying thousands of kilometers via road-mobile vehicles, railways, Y-20 transport aircraft and roll-on/roll-off ships.

Those reports noted that using the HQ-9B surface-to-air missile system alongside an integrated network featuring the HQ-19 and exo-atmospheric HQ-29 interceptors, personnel reacted within a critical window of mere seconds to launch in an emergency as one incoming warhead suddenly changed course and descended sharply.

PLA sources noted that delaying by even one or two seconds would have missed the engagement window, and that the interval between target warning and interception can be as short as two minutes.

Chinese military analysts cited in state media said the drill underscores the PLA's advancements in thrust-vector control, active radar guidance and multi-layered command integration, bolstering its capability to counter complex threats ranging from maneuvering ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons to drone swarms and stealth aircraft.

While state media framed the desert drill as a tactical test of interceptor agility, these integrated systems reflect a broader transformation in China's nuclear and military strategy.