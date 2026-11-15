MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Cyclone 'Akwan', likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Monday, may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, the Chennai meteorological department said, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts during the coming days.

In its weather bulletin, the department said the system would gather strength over the next two days and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The forecast also pointed to a cyclonic circulation persisting over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated places across northern coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Monday. Light rain is expected at one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall is forecast to intensify from Tuesday, with heavy showers likely at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. These three districts are also expected to receive very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19, making Wednesday and Thursday the main period of concern in the forecast.

The department has additionally predicted heavy rainfall on Wednesday in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, as well as Puducherry.

The warning extends the area of expected heavy rainfall beyond Chennai and its neighbouring districts to several other parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

The forecast indicates a progression from isolated moderate showers along the northern coast on Monday to heavier rainfall from Tuesday. Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu feature in both the heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday and the very heavy rainfall outlook for the following two days. Alongside the rainfall forecast, the department issued a warning for fishermen, citing the possibility of winds reaching 60 kilometres per hour.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along the north Tamil Nadu coast, the southwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The marine warning covers waters where strong winds are expected as the weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal. It accompanies the rainfall alerts issued for coastal and adjoining districts during the same period.

While the cyclone is forecast to move towards Andhra Pradesh, the forecast indicates that northern Tamil Nadu will also experience rainfall during its development, with Chennai and nearby districts facing the prospect of very heavy showers on two consecutive days.