With Approximately US$30 Billion in Assets Under Management, IDG Capital Continues to Expand Its Multi-Strategy Investment Platform Across Global Markets

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As of the end of 2025, IDG Capital had approximately US$30 billion in assets under management and had built a multi-strategy investment platform spanning venture capital, private equity, buyout investment, secondary funds, and public markets.HONG KONG - As of the end of 2025, IDG Capital had approximately US$30 billion in assets under management (AUM). Corresponding with that scale, its investment architecture spans venture capital, private equity, buyout investment, secondary funds, and public markets, providing a range of capital tools across different stages of corporate development.Approximately US$30 Billion in AUM Across a Multi-Strategy Investment StructureAccording to publicly available information, IDG Capital's investment business spans five areas: venture capital, private equity, buyout, secondary, and public markets, covering investment opportunities across company growth, ownership transitions, liquidity solutions, and public-market investing.Accordingly, the approximately US$30 billion in AUM reflects a combination of capabilities across these five investmentareas.Full-Cycle Investment Capabilities Form the Foundation of Institutional ScalePublicly available information shows that IDG Capital has built full-cycle investment capabilities, with its business unitsworking together to provide appropriate support to companies at different stages of development.This multi-strategy structure creates a direct link between AUM and investment capabilities: assets under management correspond not to a single product, but to an investment system covering different stages of corporate development and multiple capital-market tools.Long-Term Investing and Multi-Strategy CoordinationAccording to publicly available information, IDG Capital has progressively expanded its investment stages across the full corporate growth cycle and continued to strengthen its positioning as a multi-strategy investment platform. As of the end of 2025, approximately US$30 billion in AUM and the multi-strategy investment architecture together form the core characteristics of IDG Capital's current institutional scale.About IDG CapitalFounded in 1993, IDG Capital has developed a multi-strategy investment platform spanning venture capital, private equity, buyout investment, secondary funds, and public markets.

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IDG Capital's AUMStands at Approximately US $30 Billionas ItsMulti- Strategy Investment PlatformEnters a NewScale Phase News Provided By Htnxt November 16, 2026, 03:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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