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Mikita Door & amp; Window Schedules Storm and Entry Door Installs Before Winter

16.11.2026 / 03:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Freeport Door and Window Company Helps Homeowners Seal up Drafty Doorways Before Nor'easter Season FREEPORT, NY - November 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Mikita Door & Window, a door and window company based at 136 W. Sunrise Highway in Freeport, is scheduling storm door and entry door installations for Long Island homeowners preparing for winter weather. Front and side doors take a beating on Long Island's South Shore. Wind-driven rain and years of daily use wear down weatherstripping and warp older doors, leaving gaps that let cold air in and push heating bills higher. Many homeowners notice the problem only after the first cold, windy night. "A door that doesn't seal is like leaving a window cracked all winter," said Michael Nocella, owner of Mikita Door & Window. "A new storm door or a properly fitted entry door makes the house quieter and warmer right away." Storm doors add a second layer of protection in front of an existing entry door, shielding it from wind and rain while allowing light and ventilation in milder months. Styles are listed at mikitadoorandwindow/storm-doors/. When the main door itself has failed, the company offers replacement entry doors in styles to match the home, shown at mikitadoorandwindow/entry-doors/. Every project includes professional installation, with the frame squared and sealed so the new door closes tightly against the weather. The installation process is outlined at mikitadoorandwindow/door-installation/. Mikita Door & Window serves Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore, Baldwin and communities across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Homeowners can schedule an estimate by calling (516) 867-4100. About Mikita Door & Window Mikita Door & Window is a family-owned door and window company based in Freeport, New York, with a second location in North Babylon. The company provides entry, storm, patio and garage doors along with replacement windows and siding for homeowners across Long Island. Media Contact

Michael Nocella

Mikita Door & Window

136 W Sunrise Hwy, Freeport, NY 11520

Phone: (516) 867-4100

Email: ...

Website:

News Source: Search Atlas

16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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