Search Atlas / Key word(s): Consumer

Somers Plumbers Helps Returning Winter Residents Get Phoenix-Area Homes Ready

16.11.2026 / 03:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

North Phoenix Plumbing Company Urges Part-time Residents to Check Homes That Sat Empty Through Summer PHOENIX, AZ - November 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Somers Plumbers, a plumbing company based on North 8th Place in Phoenix, is reminding part-time Valley residents to have their plumbing checked when they return for the winter season. Homes left closed through a Phoenix summer face long stretches of extreme heat with little or no water running through the pipes. Rubber seals and supply lines can dry out, and drains can develop odors or slow flow once regular use resumes. Small leaks that started while the home was empty may only become visible after the water is turned back on. "When a home has been closed for five or six months, the first week back is when problems show up," said a spokesperson for Somers Plumbers. "A quick check when you arrive saves you from finding a leak under the sink in the middle of the holidays." Somers Plumbers provides plumbing repair for leaking fixtures and supply lines found during a seasonal reopening. Water heaters that sat idle all summer can be flushed or replaced through the company's water heater repair and installation service. For homeowners who notice slow drains or odors after returning, the company's drain cleaning service clears buildup in kitchen and main lines. Somers Plumbers serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Cave Creek and surrounding communities across the Valley. Returning residents can schedule service by calling (480) 568-2596. About Somers Plumbers Somers Plumbers is a residential and commercial plumbing company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides plumbing repair, drain cleaning, water heater service, water softeners and repiping for homes and businesses across the Phoenix metro area. Media Contact

Somers Plumbers - Phoenix Plumbing Company, 14039 N 8th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

(480) 568-2596



News Source: Search Atlas

16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

