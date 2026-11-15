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GKontos Roofing Urges Hudson Valley Homeowners to Seal Leaks Before Snow

16.11.2026 / 03:41 CET/CEST

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POUGHKEEPSIE, NY - November 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GKontos Roofing & Exterior Specialists, a roofing contractor based at 104 Noxon Road in Poughkeepsie, is encouraging Dutchess County homeowners to find and fix roof leaks before winter snow settles in. Hudson Valley roofs often carry snow for days or weeks at a time. As that snow melts and refreezes, water finds its way into any gap around chimneys and vents. A slow drip that seemed minor in the fall can soak insulation and stain ceilings by midwinter, and rotted fascia boards at the roof edge give ice and water another way in. "A leak that shows up once in a heavy rain will show up all winter once the snow comes," said a George Kontogiannis for GKontos Roofing. "We would rather find it now, while the roof is clear and we can see what we're working with." GKontos provides roof leak repair that traces water back to its entry point and seals flashing and damaged shingles. Along the roof edge, the company's soffit and fascia repair service replaces rotted boards that can let water and pests into the attic. To keep meltwater moving off the roof, GKontos also installs and repairs gutters. GKontos Roofing & Exterior Specialists serves Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Fishkill, Beacon and communities across Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Ulster counties. Homeowners can schedule a leak inspection by calling (845) 593-8152. About GKontos Roofing & Exterior Specialists GKontos Roofing & Exterior Specialists is a roofing and exterior contractor based in Poughkeepsie, New York. The company provides roof replacement, roof repair, siding, gutters and storm damage repair for homeowners throughout the Hudson Valley. Media Contact GKontos Roofing & Exterior Specialists

104 Noxon Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

(845) 593-8152



News Source: Search Atlas

16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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