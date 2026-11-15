MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will travel to Delhi on Monday to attend the launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, with the visit drawing political attention against the backdrop of Karnataka's renewed push for the Mekedatu dam project.

The official release of Gandhi's autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', is scheduled to take place at a hotel in the national capital at 6 p.m.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and leaders of parties belonging to the INDIA bloc are expected to attend the event.

CM Vijay's participation will bring him together with senior Congress leaders at a time when the Cauvery issue has returned to the political spotlight.

According to his travel schedule, the Chief Minister will leave Chennai by a private aircraft at 1 p.m. After attending the evening programme, he is scheduled to depart Delhi for Chennai at 11.45 p.m., concluding the visit the same night.

Although the book launch is the stated purpose of the trip, its timing has acquired significance following Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remarks asserting his state's rights over the Cauvery and seeking the Centre's final approval for the proposed Mekedatu dam.

CM Shivakumar said Karnataka could never surrender its rights concerning the Cauvery. He also claimed that the Supreme Court had delivered a clear verdict permitting implementation of the Mekedatu project and urged the Union government to grant final clearance for construction. These assertions have placed the dam proposal at the centre of attention surrounding Vijay's visit.

Whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister raises the issue during his interactions with Congress leaders will be closely watched. However, the programme outlined for the visit does not specify any separate political meeting or discussion on the dam project. His attendance at the book launch should therefore be distinguished from any possible engagement concerning the river dispute.

The presence of senior Congress figures gives the event an additional political dimension, particularly because Shivakumar's comments concern a sensitive issue involving the interests of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

For Vijay, the Delhi visit combines participation in a prominent literary occasion with heightened scrutiny of his response to the latest developments surrounding Mekedatu. Any remarks he makes during or after the programme could indicate how his government intends to approach the issue in the coming days.