Delhi Police Bust Honey-Trapping and Cyber Fraud Rackets

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday busted an organised racket of honey-trapping, extortion and robbery operating in South-East Delhi. During the raid, the police arrested four accused. The arrests also included a man whose interrogation led to the detection of fraudulent credit card transactions worth Rs 3.01 lakh.

According to police, a man allegedly came into contact with a woman through the dating application Grindr. After arranging a meeting, the complainant visited a hotel in the Tughlakabad area and was subsequently intercepted near the Okhla Underpass by associates of the woman, who assaulted and threatened him before taking him to a rented premises in Masjid Colony, Gautampuri, police said. The accused allegedly confined and intimidated the complainant, demanding Rs 4 lakh in the name of settlement and divorce expenses, and forced him to arrange the money through loans and credit cards. An FIR was registered at the Sarita Vihar police station on October 30, 2026. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police arrested three people on November 15 in connection with a digital arrest cyber fraud case involving ₹71 lakh, in which a woman was allegedly duped by fraudsters impersonating an IPS officer. The accused allegedly facilitated the receipt and diversion of the cheated money through multiple bank accounts as part of an organised cyber fraud network. According to Delhi Police, the case originated from a complaint in which the victim received a WhatsApp video call from a person impersonating an IPS officer posted in Mumbai. The caller falsely claimed that a credit card had been issued in her name and was being used for money laundering involving transactions worth approximately ₹6.5 crore. The fraudster allegedly threatened the woman with arrest and judicial custody and coerced her into transferring money under the pretext of verification to avoid legal action. Under fear and intimidation, the victim transferred a total of ₹71 lakh through two bank transactions. According to the police, the fraudsters impersonated senior police officials and threatened the victim with arrest by falsely implicating her in serious criminal activities. They allegedly created fear of legal action and coerced her into transferring money to designated bank accounts in the name of verification. The arrested accused allegedly operated as part of a mule bank account network, providing bank accounts to their handlers to receive and divert proceeds of cyber fraud.